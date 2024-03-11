This refurbished 19-bed Victorian guest house in Bedford's De Parys Avenue boasts £1.85m price tag

Fancy running your own guesthouse? Or perhaps you’d rather revert this property to its former glory.

And it wouldn’t be that hard surely, as this 19-bed beauty in De Parys Avenue has already been refurbished throughout.

So what’s it got?

Well, there’s a positively Brobdingnagian function room (currently being used as a gym), a modern mesh wifi system, four reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, an outside home office, a summerhouse, plus 18 of the bedrooms have en suites – and, most impressively, the front door can be operated remotely. #want

1 . Kitchen/breakfast/utility room This room is fitted with custom-built units with integrated appliances, granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar, and an inset double sink. A side door accesses a covered way extending along the side of the house. The laundry/utility room has space and plumbing for a variety of appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Guest sitting room This room sits at the front of the house on the ground floor. There is also a family dining room, another sitting room, a study and four bedrooms with en suites Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Function room This massive room - measuring 41ft 5in by 24ft 9in - is currently being used as a gym. It has a panelled ceiling with a roof lantern, glazed cabinets, a porcelain tiled floor and glazed double doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales