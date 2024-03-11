This 19-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 19-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This refurbished 19-bed Victorian guest house in Bedford's De Parys Avenue boasts £1.85m price tag

It has the potential to reconfigure the layout for a variety of different uses
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT

Fancy running your own guesthouse? Or perhaps you’d rather revert this property to its former glory.

And it wouldn’t be that hard surely, as this 19-bed beauty in De Parys Avenue has already been refurbished throughout.

It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with a guide price of £1,850,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

So what’s it got?

Well, there’s a positively Brobdingnagian function room (currently being used as a gym), a modern mesh wifi system, four reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, an outside home office, a summerhouse, plus 18 of the bedrooms have en suites – and, most impressively, the front door can be operated remotely. #want

This room is fitted with custom-built units with integrated appliances, granite work surfaces, a breakfast bar, and an inset double sink. A side door accesses a covered way extending along the side of the house. The laundry/utility room has space and plumbing for a variety of appliances

1. Kitchen/breakfast/utility room

This room sits at the front of the house on the ground floor. There is also a family dining room, another sitting room, a study and four bedrooms with en suites

2. Guest sitting room

This massive room - measuring 41ft 5in by 24ft 9in - is currently being used as a gym. It has a panelled ceiling with a roof lantern, glazed cabinets, a porcelain tiled floor and glazed double doors to the rear garden

3. Function room

Right at the top of the house, this bedroom not only has an en suite bathroom but a dressing room as well

4. Bedroom

