This quirky Tardis-like home in Biddenham is a definite one-off. It’s got charm and bags of space. A win-win.

Not only is there a killer open plan kitchen/dining room, filled with light and bi-fold doors, but there's a separate mega converted barn which you could use to host parties, make it a cinema room, or a studio space. The world is your oyster.

The four-bed house – in the quiet cul-de-sac of Nodders Way – has an interesting history. Once part of a farmhouse, it was used by troops in the war, with the barn in the back garden for cows.

The property is on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, with offers over £650,000 considered – you can view the full listing on their website here

It’s tucked-away and peaceful. Bliss.

