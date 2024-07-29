This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)
This quirky Tardis-like home near Bedford used to be part of a farmhouse

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
If you’ve been looking for something just that little bit different, your search is over.

This quirky Tardis-like home in Biddenham is a definite one-off. It’s got charm and bags of space. A win-win.

Not only is there a killer open plan kitchen/dining room, filled with light and bi-fold doors, but there's a separate mega converted barn which you could use to host parties, make it a cinema room, or a studio space. The world is your oyster.

The four-bed house – in the quiet cul-de-sac of Nodders Way – has an interesting history. Once part of a farmhouse, it was used by troops in the war, with the barn in the back garden for cows.

The property is on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, with offers over £650,000 considered – you can view the full listing on their website here

It’s tucked-away and peaceful. Bliss.

The kitchen has been refitted with contemporary cabinetry. The dining area has underfloor heating and don't forget the the bi-fold doors and huge roof lantern

1. Kitchen/dining room

The newly converted barn, with its vaulted ceilings and electric underfloor heating, has been used by the present owners as a craft room and a media room

2. Barn

The spacious entrance hall has a loo to the side

3. Entrance hall

This spacious room - measuring 16ft 7in by 25ft 3in - has just had a new carpet

4. Living room

