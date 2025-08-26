This quirky cottage just outside Bedford is ultra modern on the inside

You’ll find this new home (yes, new home) in Stagsden.

Designed in 2009 by the award-winning Tye Architects, it’s got it all. Solar panels, ground source heating beneath the floor and a south east-facing garden of over a third of an acre.

The two-bed property, called Spring Cottage, is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £595,000 – you can view the full listing here

The house is tucked off the High Street on land which was once part of Village Farm and was sold to the Crown following the death of the Lord of Stagsden Manor in 1869.

It boasts lime-pointed stone, contrasting weatherboarding and reclaimed old clay tiles – and much, much more. Let’s have a nosey around…

1 . Sitting room The sitting room, dining room and kitchen are open plan and measure 16ft 1in by 31ft 2in Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen houses high-end Miele and Siemens appliances and all furniture is white, quartz-topped and handleless Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom This downstairs bedroom features its own en suite Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

4 . Landing Before you enter the main suite upstairs, there's a groovy study space Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales