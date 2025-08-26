This 2-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)placeholder image
This quirky cottage just outside Bedford is ultra modern on the inside

By Clare Turner
Published 26th Aug 2025, 17:10 BST
If you like to mix your old with your new, this groovy little pad could be just what you’re looking for.

You’ll find this new home (yes, new home) in Stagsden.

Designed in 2009 by the award-winning Tye Architects, it’s got it all. Solar panels, ground source heating beneath the floor and a south east-facing garden of over a third of an acre.

The two-bed property, called Spring Cottage, is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £595,000 – you can view the full listing here

The house is tucked off the High Street on land which was once part of Village Farm and was sold to the Crown following the death of the Lord of Stagsden Manor in 1869.

It boasts lime-pointed stone, contrasting weatherboarding and reclaimed old clay tiles – and much, much more. Let’s have a nosey around…

The sitting room, dining room and kitchen are open plan and measure 16ft 1in by 31ft 2in

1. Sitting room

The sitting room, dining room and kitchen are open plan and measure 16ft 1in by 31ft 2in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

The kitchen houses high-end Miele and Siemens appliances and all furniture is white, quartz-topped and handleless

2. Kitchen

The kitchen houses high-end Miele and Siemens appliances and all furniture is white, quartz-topped and handleless Photo: Artistry Property Agents

This downstairs bedroom features its own en suite

3. Bedroom

This downstairs bedroom features its own en suite Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Before you enter the main suite upstairs, there's a groovy study space

4. Landing

Before you enter the main suite upstairs, there's a groovy study space Photo: Artistry Property Agents

