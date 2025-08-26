This quirky cottage just outside Bedford is ultra modern on the inside

You’ll find this new home (yes, new home) in Stagsden.
Designed in 2009 by the award-winning Tye Architects, it’s got it all. Solar panels, ground source heating beneath the floor and a south east-facing garden of over a third of an acre.
The two-bed property, called Spring Cottage, is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £595,000 – you can view the full listing here
The house is tucked off the High Street on land which was once part of Village Farm and was sold to the Crown following the death of the Lord of Stagsden Manor in 1869.
It boasts lime-pointed stone, contrasting weatherboarding and reclaimed old clay tiles – and much, much more. Let’s have a nosey around…