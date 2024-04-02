This £2.85m country estate close to Bedford has 11 bedrooms and a heated indoor swimming pool

Where do I begin? This place knocks spots off last week’s mega pad.

OK, it’s not in town but this country estate – in Carlton no less – has got space, space and then some.

Not only is there the main house with five bedrooms, but there’s a separate self-contained cottage, a barn and a four car garage/carport with an apartment above – bringing the grand total to 11 (yeah, you heard me) bedrooms.

But what we’ve all really come here for is the swimming pool. Right? Well, gird your loins, people, as this part of the house not only has the heated pool, but boasts an anti-slip floor, plunge pool and fully equipped changing room with shower area. Nice.

1 . Pool hall This is what we've all come for, the heated indoor swimming pool has a part vaulted ceiling and glazed double doors to a side terrace. It is of varying depth and has a tiled anti-slip floor, plunge pool and changing room with shower area Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Loving that floor. The open plan kitchen/breakfast room is dual aspect with doors opening on to the cobbled terrace area. It is equipped in a range of contemporary white high gloss units including a central island with a breakfast bar Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This room is dual aspect and has exposed ceiling beams, an inglenook style fireplace with raised flagstone hearth and inset log burning stove. Glazed double doors lead to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales