This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire)

This £1m house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue boasts a large bedroom suite with Juliet balcony

Think impressive staircase, attractive archways and herringbone wooden flooring
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

This property is what grown up houses should look like.

Yes, it’s on the market with Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire for a cool £1 million but we can dream, can’t we?

It packs quite the punch – not only is there a separate living room, separate dining room but there’s also a groovy kitchen and breakfast room.

On the first floor there is a split-level landing leading (don’t you just love quirky features like that?), three bedrooms, then on the top floor, there’s another two bedrooms.

It’s a very impressive property – you can view the listing on Rightmove here

Or failing that, have a little look below…

This room - measuring 16ft 4in by 13ft 10in - has with a wide square bay window and log burner

1. Sitting room

This room - measuring 16ft 4in by 13ft 10in - has with a wide square bay window and log burner

This beautiful rear dining room boasts as original cast iron fireplace plus the large bay window with door opening to the rear garden

2. Dining room

This beautiful rear dining room boasts as original cast iron fireplace plus the large bay window with door opening to the rear garden

The kitchen is fitted in a matching range of base and eye level units with walnut work tops plus a range of integrated appliances

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted in a matching range of base and eye level units with walnut work tops plus a range of integrated appliances

This room has an attractive lantern roof and doors out to the garden

4. Breakfast room

This room has an attractive lantern roof and doors out to the garden

