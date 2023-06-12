This £1m house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue boasts a large bedroom suite with Juliet balcony

Think impressive staircase, attractive archways and herringbone wooden flooring

This property is what grown up houses should look like.

Yes, it’s on the market with Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire for a cool £1 million but we can dream, can’t we?

It packs quite the punch – not only is there a separate living room, separate dining room but there’s also a groovy kitchen and breakfast room.

On the first floor there is a split-level landing leading (don’t you just love quirky features like that?), three bedrooms, then on the top floor, there’s another two bedrooms.

It’s a very impressive property – you can view the listing on Rightmove here

Or failing that, have a little look below…

Sitting room This room - measuring 16ft 4in by 13ft 10in - has with a wide square bay window and log burner

Dining room This beautiful rear dining room boasts as original cast iron fireplace plus the large bay window with door opening to the rear garden

Kitchen The kitchen is fitted in a matching range of base and eye level units with walnut work tops plus a range of integrated appliances

Breakfast room This room has an attractive lantern roof and doors out to the garden