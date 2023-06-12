This £1m house in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue boasts a large bedroom suite with Juliet balcony
Think impressive staircase, attractive archways and herringbone wooden flooring
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
This property is what grown up houses should look like.
Yes, it’s on the market with Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire for a cool £1 million but we can dream, can’t we?
It packs quite the punch – not only is there a separate living room, separate dining room but there’s also a groovy kitchen and breakfast room.
On the first floor there is a split-level landing leading (don’t you just love quirky features like that?), three bedrooms, then on the top floor, there’s another two bedrooms.
It’s a very impressive property – you can view the listing on Rightmove here
Or failing that, have a little look below…
