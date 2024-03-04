This £1.65m barn conversion in Bedford has more space than you can shake a stick at

If you’ve got wads of cash, enjoy a slice of period charm and loads of space – look no further than this mighty barn conversion.
On the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, this five-bed beauty has got it going on.
Sitting on 0.56 acres of landscaped gardens, in a private position on a no-through lane, this yummy Biddenham pad has views of St James’ village church to the front.
It’s on the market with a guide price of £1,650,000 – you can view the full Rightmove listing here
As well as the aforementioned five bedrooms, there’s also three bathrooms, a dressing room, five reception rooms and a mega kitchen/breakfast room.
Fill yer boots…