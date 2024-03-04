This £1.65m barn conversion in Bedford has more space than you can shake a stick at

If you’ve got wads of cash, enjoy a slice of period charm and loads of space – look no further than this mighty barn conversion.

On the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, this five-bed beauty has got it going on.

Sitting on 0.56 acres of landscaped gardens, in a private position on a no-through lane, this yummy Biddenham pad has views of St James’ village church to the front.

It’s on the market with a guide price of £1,650,000 – you can view the full Rightmove listing here

As well as the aforementioned five bedrooms, there’s also three bathrooms, a dressing room, five reception rooms and a mega kitchen/breakfast room.

Fill yer boots…

1 . Entrance hall Solid wood doors with wing windows open into the hall which has travertine floor tiles, two walk-in coat cupboards and a cloakroom Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The dual aspect sitting room has French doors to the front garden, a corner fireplace with a log burning stove, and exposed oak flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Drawing room This room is dual aspect with French doors opening to the formal garden at the front and rear of the property. It also has a feature stone fireplace in one corner with an inset log burning stove on a raised hearth Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales