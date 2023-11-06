This £1.1m house near Bedford Park has a master bedroom suite with all the bells and whistles

Think walk-in shower and dressing room

Fancy more space than you can shake a stick at?

Well look no further than this beauty. Yes, it’s not an antique by my usual standards – being a mere 23 years young – but it is no less stunning.

The five-bedroom house is in Kimbolton Road – a stone’s throw from our beautiful Bedford Park – and is on the market for £1,100,000 with Lane & Holmes, Bedford.

So what’s it got?

It might be quicker to say what it hasn’t got… but here goes: a mega open-plan kitchen/conservatory which merges into a family room; a separate living room; two study rooms; pantry; utility; a playroom/fifth bedroom; as well as a garage – and that’s just the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – all well and good – but the fourth, the master, is something else. Not only has it got a range of fitted wardrobes and a dressing room, but it also a groovy en suite with a large walk-in shower and a corner bath.

1 . Entrance hall The spacious entrance hall, complete with its grey herringbone-style floor Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Living room This triple aspect living room to the front of the house boasts a large inglenook open fireplace Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/conservatory The kitchen, which in turn opens out to a conservatory area providing dining space, includes Minerva worksurfaces and a waterfall Minerva island Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Family room The family room directly adjoins the kitchen and is very much the hub of the home Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales