This £1.1m house near Bedford Park has a master bedroom suite with all the bells and whistles
Fancy more space than you can shake a stick at?
Well look no further than this beauty. Yes, it’s not an antique by my usual standards – being a mere 23 years young – but it is no less stunning.
The five-bedroom house is in Kimbolton Road – a stone’s throw from our beautiful Bedford Park – and is on the market for £1,100,000 with Lane & Holmes, Bedford.
So what’s it got?
It might be quicker to say what it hasn’t got… but here goes: a mega open-plan kitchen/conservatory which merges into a family room; a separate living room; two study rooms; pantry; utility; a playroom/fifth bedroom; as well as a garage – and that’s just the downstairs.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – all well and good – but the fourth, the master, is something else. Not only has it got a range of fitted wardrobes and a dressing room, but it also a groovy en suite with a large walk-in shower and a corner bath.