This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
This £1.1m house near Bedford Park has a master bedroom suite with all the bells and whistles

Think walk-in shower and dressing room
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT

Fancy more space than you can shake a stick at?

Well look no further than this beauty. Yes, it’s not an antique by my usual standards – being a mere 23 years young – but it is no less stunning.

The five-bedroom house is in Kimbolton Road – a stone’s throw from our beautiful Bedford Park – and is on the market for £1,100,000 with Lane & Holmes, Bedford.

You can view the full listing here on Rightmove

So what’s it got?

It might be quicker to say what it hasn’t got… but here goes: a mega open-plan kitchen/conservatory which merges into a family room; a separate living room; two study rooms; pantry; utility; a playroom/fifth bedroom; as well as a garage – and that’s just the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms – all well and good – but the fourth, the master, is something else. Not only has it got a range of fitted wardrobes and a dressing room, but it also a groovy en suite with a large walk-in shower and a corner bath.

The spacious entrance hall, complete with its grey herringbone-style floor

1. Entrance hall

The spacious entrance hall, complete with its grey herringbone-style floor Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This triple aspect living room to the front of the house boasts a large inglenook open fireplace

2. Living room

This triple aspect living room to the front of the house boasts a large inglenook open fireplace Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The kitchen, which in turn opens out to a conservatory area providing dining space, includes Minerva worksurfaces and a waterfall Minerva island

3. Kitchen/conservatory

The kitchen, which in turn opens out to a conservatory area providing dining space, includes Minerva worksurfaces and a waterfall Minerva island Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The family room directly adjoins the kitchen and is very much the hub of the home

4. Family room

The family room directly adjoins the kitchen and is very much the hub of the home Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

