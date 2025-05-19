This property in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue has an equally prestigious price tag

Well, the wait is over as this seven-bed beauty in Park Avenue is on the market.

And let’s face it – with a hefty price tag of £1,750,000 – looking at the pretty pictures is the closest I’m ever gonna get to stepping inside.

So you can get your bearings, the house is on the corner with St Augustine’s Road and is on the market with Fine & Country, Birmingham – you can check the full listing here on Rightmove

Safe to say, it’s mahoosive – boasting three reception rooms and a stunner of a kitchen/breakfast area. Upstairs is equally as bodacious with bedrooms and bathrooms a-go-go.

A particularly charming feature are all the stained glass windows in the place. Now, where’s my lottery ticket?

1 . Living room This room has got not one but two bay windows Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The stylish open-plan kitchen has shaker-style cabinetry, quality countertops, and space for a range cooker Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast area The living/dining part of the kitchen boasts French doors opening out to the garden Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham Photo Sales