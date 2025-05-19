This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fine & Country, Birmingham)placeholder image
This property in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue has an equally prestigious price tag

By Clare Turner
Published 19th May 2025, 17:20 BST
I’ve lost count at the number of times I’ve walked past this house, hoping for a looky-loo.

Well, the wait is over as this seven-bed beauty in Park Avenue is on the market.

And let’s face it – with a hefty price tag of £1,750,000 – looking at the pretty pictures is the closest I’m ever gonna get to stepping inside.

So you can get your bearings, the house is on the corner with St Augustine’s Road and is on the market with Fine & Country, Birminghamyou can check the full listing here on Rightmove

Safe to say, it’s mahoosive – boasting three reception rooms and a stunner of a kitchen/breakfast area. Upstairs is equally as bodacious with bedrooms and bathrooms a-go-go.

A particularly charming feature are all the stained glass windows in the place. Now, where’s my lottery ticket?

This room has got not one but two bay windows

1. Living room

The stylish open-plan kitchen has shaker-style cabinetry, quality countertops, and space for a range cooker

2. Kitchen

The living/dining part of the kitchen boasts French doors opening out to the garden

3. Breakfast area

On the first floor, there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms

4. Bedroom

