This pristine detached bungalow in Bedford's Portland Close is in turnkey condition

This two-bed property – set at the end of a cul-de-sac in Bedford’s Portland Close, off Heronscroft – has been extended to the side and is in turnkey condition.
It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, for £500,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
There’s a lovely open plan kitchen/dining room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors on to the garden. The living room has French doors too.
And what a garden. It’s south facing and is completely private (for those rare days of sunbathing). Plus, there are even two summer houses, because, let’s face it, why have one, eh?
