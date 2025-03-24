This 2-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 2-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
This 2-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

This pristine detached bungalow in Bedford's Portland Close is in turnkey condition

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:20 BST
We all love a bungalow, don’t we? And with this bad boy, you won’t have to lift a finger.

This two-bed property – set at the end of a cul-de-sac in Bedford’s Portland Close, off Heronscroft – has been extended to the side and is in turnkey condition.

It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, for £500,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s a lovely open plan kitchen/dining room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors on to the garden. The living room has French doors too.

And what a garden. It’s south facing and is completely private (for those rare days of sunbathing). Plus, there are even two summer houses, because, let’s face it, why have one, eh?

This welcoming hall runs the entire length of the garage

1. Entrance hall

This welcoming hall runs the entire length of the garage

This room measures 21ft 1in by 16ft 6in and boasts a vaulted ceiling, an island/breakfast bar and is well fitted with a range of modern units with some appliances

2. Kitchen/dining/family room

This room measures 21ft 1in by 16ft 6in and boasts a vaulted ceiling, an island/breakfast bar and is well fitted with a range of modern units with some appliances

Both the kitchen and the living room are to the back, so overlook the rear garden

3. Living room

Both the kitchen and the living room are to the back, so overlook the rear garden

This room measures 22ft by 10ft

4. Living room

This room measures 22ft by 10ft

