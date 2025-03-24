This pristine detached bungalow in Bedford's Portland Close is in turnkey condition

This two-bed property – set at the end of a cul-de-sac in Bedford’s Portland Close, off Heronscroft – has been extended to the side and is in turnkey condition.

It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, for £500,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s a lovely open plan kitchen/dining room with a vaulted ceiling and French doors on to the garden. The living room has French doors too.

And what a garden. It’s south facing and is completely private (for those rare days of sunbathing). Plus, there are even two summer houses, because, let’s face it, why have one, eh?

1 . Entrance hall This welcoming hall runs the entire length of the garage Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining/family room This room measures 21ft 1in by 16ft 6in and boasts a vaulted ceiling, an island/breakfast bar and is well fitted with a range of modern units with some appliances Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Living room Both the kitchen and the living room are to the back, so overlook the rear garden Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Living room This room measures 22ft by 10ft Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales