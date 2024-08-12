This 2-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This 2-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This 2-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

This pretty Sharnbrook cottage even has a stone barn, perfect for an Airbnb

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:20 GMT
If your idea of the perfect property is something akin to the cottage in The Holiday with Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, then look no further than this beauty.

This pretty Grade II listed two-bedroom house has come on the market. It’s in Sharnbrook’s Park Lane, priced £325,000.

It’s only just been thatched – so that’s handy – and if you bought it, you’d be living in the same village as the gorgeous Hugh Laurie – double handy.

It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing on its website

So what’s this pretty cottage got?

Well, lots of charm, for starters. There’s a lovely Belfast sink in the kitchen, a cute claw-foot bath in the bathroom, an inglenook’s woodburner, beams and groovy decor.

Stoney – the cottage’s name – even has a restored stone barn out back which could be used as a home office or adapted for an Airbnb. Perfection.

This room measures 10ft 8in by 8ft 6in - check out that Belfast sink

1. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 10ft 8in by 8ft 6in - check out that Belfast sink Photo: Artistry Property Agents

This room measures 12ft 8in by 17ft 4in

2. Sitting room

This room measures 12ft 8in by 17ft 4in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

This lovely room features French doors on to the garden

3. Sitting room

This lovely room features French doors on to the garden Photo: Artistry Property Agents

One of two bedrooms in the property

4. Bedroom

One of two bedrooms in the property Photo: Artistry Property Agents

