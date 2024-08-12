This pretty Sharnbrook cottage even has a stone barn, perfect for an Airbnb

This pretty Grade II listed two-bedroom house has come on the market. It’s in Sharnbrook’s Park Lane, priced £325,000.
It’s only just been thatched – so that’s handy – and if you bought it, you’d be living in the same village as the gorgeous Hugh Laurie – double handy.
It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing on its website
So what’s this pretty cottage got?
Well, lots of charm, for starters. There’s a lovely Belfast sink in the kitchen, a cute claw-foot bath in the bathroom, an inglenook’s woodburner, beams and groovy decor.
Stoney – the cottage’s name – even has a restored stone barn out back which could be used as a home office or adapted for an Airbnb. Perfection.
