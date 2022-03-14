This two-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)

This pretty cottage built in 1885 in Bedford is packed with period features

It's just been renovated too

By Clare Turner
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:22 pm

This is very pretty cottage with two double bedrooms.

This semi-detached house in Cardington Road was built in 1885 and is immaculately presented, after being newly renovated.

It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Cooper Wallace, Bedford, with a guide price of £325,000

Inside the property you are greeted by a character-tiled entrance hall which has doors leading to two spacious reception rooms with log burners.

There's a modern three-piece family bathroom which has 'his and hers' wash hand basins.

The large open kitchen boasts an access door out on to the rear garden.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, both with ample wardrobe space.

And if that wasn't enough, the master bedroom also has its own shower room.

Outside, there's enough off-road parking for three to four cars - a must in Bedford.

To the rear is a private garden with a large patio area and lawned area with a large, summerhouse style-shed equipped with power and lighting.

Sounds lovely....

1.

The character-tiled entrance hall has doors leading to two spacious reception rooms

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

2.

Both reception rooms benefit from log burners

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

3.

The lounge measures 13ft 8in by 12ft

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

4.

There is also a log burner in the dining room

Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

