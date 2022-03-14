This pretty cottage built in 1885 in Bedford is packed with period features

This is very pretty cottage with two double bedrooms.

This semi-detached house in Cardington Road was built in 1885 and is immaculately presented, after being newly renovated.

Inside the property you are greeted by a character-tiled entrance hall which has doors leading to two spacious reception rooms with log burners.

There's a modern three-piece family bathroom which has 'his and hers' wash hand basins.

The large open kitchen boasts an access door out on to the rear garden.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, both with ample wardrobe space.

And if that wasn't enough, the master bedroom also has its own shower room.

Outside, there's enough off-road parking for three to four cars - a must in Bedford.

To the rear is a private garden with a large patio area and lawned area with a large, summerhouse style-shed equipped with power and lighting.

Sounds lovely....

1. The character-tiled entrance hall has doors leading to two spacious reception rooms Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Both reception rooms benefit from log burners Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

3. The lounge measures 13ft 8in by 12ft Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales

4. There is also a log burner in the dining room Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford Photo Sales