This period cottage, less than 20 minutes from Bedford, features a separate guest suite

It’s less than 20 minutes’ drive from Bedford – in Riseley – and boasts not only four bedrooms but a separate outbuilding-cum-guest suite (more on that later).

The double fronted detached cottage is set back from the road with private gardens in the village’s High Street. It’s been extended and now had an open-plan living room and dining room as well as a lovely kitchen/breakfast room leading to a garden room.

It has a guide price of £725,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

So what of that guest suite? Well, the outbuilding comprises a home office, which has a sauna, as well as a separate self-contained guest suite with kitchenette and separate bedroom with en suite. Very handy.

1 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen has a range of bespoke hand built Shaker style units and an island with a semi circular breakfast bar, all with granite work surfaces Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Garden room The brick, uPVC and double glazed dining/garden room has a pitched roof with remotely operated skylights, and an independent heater/air conditioning unit Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The main cottage is entered via an open plan sitting/family room which has a feature fireplace, exposed beams, and stairs to the first floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales