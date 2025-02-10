This period cottage, less than 20 minutes from Bedford, features a separate guest suite

It’s less than 20 minutes’ drive from Bedford – in Riseley – and boasts not only four bedrooms but a separate outbuilding-cum-guest suite (more on that later).
The double fronted detached cottage is set back from the road with private gardens in the village’s High Street. It’s been extended and now had an open-plan living room and dining room as well as a lovely kitchen/breakfast room leading to a garden room.
It has a guide price of £725,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
So what of that guest suite? Well, the outbuilding comprises a home office, which has a sauna, as well as a separate self-contained guest suite with kitchenette and separate bedroom with en suite. Very handy.