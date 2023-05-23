News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall)
This modern barn close to Bedford backs on to woodland and sits on over two acres

It’s on the market for £1,250,000
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:15 BST

We don’t often leave the town for our Property of the Week – but when homes are as charming as this one, hopefully you’ll forgive the indulgence.

This stunner – a 25-minute drive from Bedford to Greenfield – has five bedrooms, five bathrooms (because, why not?), an annexe, two reception rooms, and oodles of space.

It’s on the market with James Kendall with offers over £1,250,000 – you can view the listing here

Called Willow Barn, it’s on a beautiful plot along the River Flit and backs on to woodland.

A real hidden gem… let’s have a nosey.

Glossy and herringbone floors with underfloor heating meet sturdy exposed beams, rising to vaulted ceilings and skylights for flooding sunshine into all corners

1. Entrance

Glossy and herringbone floors with underfloor heating meet sturdy exposed beams, rising to vaulted ceilings and skylights for flooding sunshine into all corners Photo: James Kendall

The kitchen - measuring 29ft 8in by 24ft 1in - has been expanded and refitted. Light grey and copper-edged cabinetry is topped with sparkling quartz surfaces, integrated appliances include a Neff oven, grill and induction hob, a Blanco sink and Smeg dishwasher

2. Kitchen

The kitchen - measuring 29ft 8in by 24ft 1in - has been expanded and refitted. Light grey and copper-edged cabinetry is topped with sparkling quartz surfaces, integrated appliances include a Neff oven, grill and induction hob, a Blanco sink and Smeg dishwasher Photo: James Kendall

The footprint of the open plan was extended to create the dining area, where a wall of windows draws in heaps of natural light through fitted shutters

3. Kitchen/diner

The footprint of the open plan was extended to create the dining area, where a wall of windows draws in heaps of natural light through fitted shutters Photo: James Kendall

Across the reception hall is the lounge, where wow-factor awaits. Measuring 19ft 3in by 20ft 10in, it provides separation away from the front of the accommodation. The bi-fold doors open on to the patio

4. Lounge

Across the reception hall is the lounge, where wow-factor awaits. Measuring 19ft 3in by 20ft 10in, it provides separation away from the front of the accommodation. The bi-fold doors open on to the patio Photo: James Kendall

