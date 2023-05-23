This modern barn close to Bedford backs on to woodland and sits on over two acres
It’s on the market for £1,250,000
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:15 BST
We don’t often leave the town for our Property of the Week – but when homes are as charming as this one, hopefully you’ll forgive the indulgence.
This stunner – a 25-minute drive from Bedford to Greenfield – has five bedrooms, five bathrooms (because, why not?), an annexe, two reception rooms, and oodles of space.
It’s on the market with James Kendall with offers over £1,250,000 – you can view the listing here
Called Willow Barn, it’s on a beautiful plot along the River Flit and backs on to woodland.
A real hidden gem… let’s have a nosey.
