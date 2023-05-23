This modern barn close to Bedford backs on to woodland and sits on over two acres

It’s on the market for £1,250,000

We don’t often leave the town for our Property of the Week – but when homes are as charming as this one, hopefully you’ll forgive the indulgence.

This stunner – a 25-minute drive from Bedford to Greenfield – has five bedrooms, five bathrooms (because, why not?), an annexe, two reception rooms, and oodles of space.

It’s on the market with James Kendall with offers over £1,250,000 – you can view the listing here

Called Willow Barn, it’s on a beautiful plot along the River Flit and backs on to woodland.

A real hidden gem… let’s have a nosey.

1 . Entrance Glossy and herringbone floors with underfloor heating meet sturdy exposed beams, rising to vaulted ceilings and skylights for flooding sunshine into all corners Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen - measuring 29ft 8in by 24ft 1in - has been expanded and refitted. Light grey and copper-edged cabinetry is topped with sparkling quartz surfaces, integrated appliances include a Neff oven, grill and induction hob, a Blanco sink and Smeg dishwasher Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/diner The footprint of the open plan was extended to create the dining area, where a wall of windows draws in heaps of natural light through fitted shutters Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Across the reception hall is the lounge, where wow-factor awaits. Measuring 19ft 3in by 20ft 10in, it provides separation away from the front of the accommodation. The bi-fold doors open on to the patio Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

