This mega modern home just 10 minutes from Bedford even has its own swimming pool

Well, if you’ve got £1,625,000 to spare (yeah, right), this Brobdingnagian bad boy could be all yours.

The contemporary behemoth of a property features not one reception room, not two… but THREE RECEPTIONS ROOMS.

As well as the swimming pool – and leisure complex (yes, that's what the blurb says) – there are five bedrooms and more bathrooms than you shake a toilet brush at.

A particular feature is the kitchen and adjoining dining/family room which measure 26ft by over 21ft. Told you it was Brobdingnagian.

Entrance hall Such a light and airy welcoming space

Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern units including a central island and Miele integrated appliances

Sitting room This room is mahoosive, measuring 35ft 3in by 21ft 2in