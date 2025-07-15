This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)placeholder image
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This mega modern home just 10 minutes from Bedford even has its own swimming pool

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
Now that’s what I’m talking about… in this weather, who wouldn’t love as dip in their own pool?

Well, if you’ve got £1,625,000 to spare (yeah, right), this Brobdingnagian bad boy could be all yours.

The contemporary behemoth of a property features not one reception room, not two… but THREE RECEPTIONS ROOMS.

As well as the swimming pool – and leisure complex (yes, that's what the blurb says) – there are five bedrooms and more bathrooms than you shake a toilet brush at.

The property is in Birchfield Road, Great Barford, and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here

A particular feature is the kitchen and adjoining dining/family room which measure 26ft by over 21ft. Told you it was Brobdingnagian.

Such a light and airy welcoming space

1. Entrance hall

Such a light and airy welcoming space Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern units including a central island and Miele integrated appliances

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern units including a central island and Miele integrated appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room is mahoosive, measuring 35ft 3in by 21ft 2in

3. Sitting room

This room is mahoosive, measuring 35ft 3in by 21ft 2in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

If the seller throws in those two Warhols, I'll make an offer ;)

4. Snug

If the seller throws in those two Warhols, I'll make an offer ;) Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

