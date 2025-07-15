This mega modern home just 10 minutes from Bedford even has its own swimming pool

Well, if you’ve got £1,625,000 to spare (yeah, right), this Brobdingnagian bad boy could be all yours.
The contemporary behemoth of a property features not one reception room, not two… but THREE RECEPTIONS ROOMS.
As well as the swimming pool – and leisure complex (yes, that's what the blurb says) – there are five bedrooms and more bathrooms than you shake a toilet brush at.
The property is in Birchfield Road, Great Barford, and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here
A particular feature is the kitchen and adjoining dining/family room which measure 26ft by over 21ft. Told you it was Brobdingnagian.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.