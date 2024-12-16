This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)placeholder image
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford)

This massive £1m Victorian home off Bedford's Kimbolton Road has got a kitchen to die for

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:29 BST
Oooh… this is a stunner.

If you love spending time cooking in the kitchen, this massive house will be right up your street.

Located at the rear of the home, it’s a stunning centrepiece with a large central island, two ovens (for some reason) and French doors opening on to the large rear garden – another highlight of this Oaklands Road pad.

No wonder it’s got a £1 million price tag. It’s a bona fide beauty.

The five-bed house is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s also a ridiculous number of reception rooms and the master bedroom is most splendid. Think space, dressing area and yummy en suite.

The large entrance hall features parquet flooring and an original fireplace

1. Entrance hall

The large entrance hall features parquet flooring and an original fireplace Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room has a large central island, shaker-style cabinetry, and dark quartz countertops, integrated Siemens appliances including two ovens

2. Kitchen/dining room

This room has a large central island, shaker-style cabinetry, and dark quartz countertops, integrated Siemens appliances including two ovens Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room boasts lots of period features

3. Sitting room

This room boasts lots of period features Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room is generously proportioned and features dual-aspect windows overlooking the garden. It also includes a dressing area and en suite

4. Principal bedroom

This room is generously proportioned and features dual-aspect windows overlooking the garden. It also includes a dressing area and en suite Photo: Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordVictorianRightmove
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice