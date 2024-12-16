This massive £1m Victorian home off Bedford's Kimbolton Road has got a kitchen to die for

If you love spending time cooking in the kitchen, this massive house will be right up your street.
Located at the rear of the home, it’s a stunning centrepiece with a large central island, two ovens (for some reason) and French doors opening on to the large rear garden – another highlight of this Oaklands Road pad.
No wonder it’s got a £1 million price tag. It’s a bona fide beauty.
The five-bed house is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
There’s also a ridiculous number of reception rooms and the master bedroom is most splendid. Think space, dressing area and yummy en suite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.