This massive £1m Victorian home off Bedford's Kimbolton Road has got a kitchen to die for

If you love spending time cooking in the kitchen, this massive house will be right up your street.

Located at the rear of the home, it’s a stunning centrepiece with a large central island, two ovens (for some reason) and French doors opening on to the large rear garden – another highlight of this Oaklands Road pad.

No wonder it’s got a £1 million price tag. It’s a bona fide beauty.

There’s also a ridiculous number of reception rooms and the master bedroom is most splendid. Think space, dressing area and yummy en suite.

1 . Entrance hall The large entrance hall features parquet flooring and an original fireplace

2 . Kitchen/dining room This room has a large central island, shaker-style cabinetry, and dark quartz countertops, integrated Siemens appliances including two ovens

3 . Sitting room This room boasts lots of period features

4 . Principal bedroom This room is generously proportioned and features dual-aspect windows overlooking the garden. It also includes a dressing area and en suite