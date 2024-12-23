This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

This massive late Victorian £1.1m house in Bedford's Shakespeare Road has a unique annexe

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 17:10 GMT
With more space than you can shake a stick at, this house is seriously impressive.

Built in 1891 for a wealthy coal merchant, it’s now a colossal family home with an equally colossal price tag.

The house – in Shakespeare Road – is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced £1,100,000.

You can view the full listing here

It reeks of opulence with a library, an integral garage (which was once part of the staff quarters), Minton-tiled floor in the hallway and an impressive unique self-contained annexe.

Once occupied by the butler and maid, it’s set out over three floors, has a separate side entrance and could easily be used as part of the main house.

Note the unusual sash windows which slide upwards from the floor to allow you out on to the terrace

1. Sitting room

Note the unusual sash windows which slide upwards from the floor to allow you out on to the terrace Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Every house needs a library and this one measures 15ft 1in by 21ft 8in

2. The library

Every house needs a library and this one measures 15ft 1in by 21ft 8in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Once the servant’s quarters, including lockable butler’s pantry, there's now a super kitchen, breakfast room and utility

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

Once the servant’s quarters, including lockable butler’s pantry, there's now a super kitchen, breakfast room and utility Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

One of the many bedrooms, it's safe to say, they are all massive

4. Bedroom

One of the many bedrooms, it's safe to say, they are all massive Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

