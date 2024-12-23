This massive late Victorian £1.1m house in Bedford's Shakespeare Road has a unique annexe

Built in 1891 for a wealthy coal merchant, it’s now a colossal family home with an equally colossal price tag.
The house – in Shakespeare Road – is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced £1,100,000.
It reeks of opulence with a library, an integral garage (which was once part of the staff quarters), Minton-tiled floor in the hallway and an impressive unique self-contained annexe.
Once occupied by the butler and maid, it’s set out over three floors, has a separate side entrance and could easily be used as part of the main house.
1. Sitting room
Note the unusual sash windows which slide upwards from the floor to allow you out on to the terrace Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford
2. The library
Every house needs a library and this one measures 15ft 1in by 21ft 8in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford
3. Kitchen/breakfast room
Once the servant’s quarters, including lockable butler’s pantry, there's now a super kitchen, breakfast room and utility Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford
4. Bedroom
One of the many bedrooms, it's safe to say, they are all massive Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford
