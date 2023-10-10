It’s been extended and refurbished

This house is a wowser.

It was already big to begin with – but it’s been extended and refurbished, meaning it’s now got 2,457 sq ft of space.

The Castle Road house and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with a guide price of £875,000.

So what are we looking at, here?

Well, there are five bedrooms, three receptions rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a dressing room, bespoke louvred shutters and period features.

What’s not to love? Let’s take a look around.

Sitting room The sitting room has a marble fireplace with an open grate and raised hearth and a bespoke sash bay window with bespoke louvred shutters

Dining room The dining room is split level and has a fireplace recess housing a log burning stove on a raised hearth and bespoke storage cupboards. There is also a family room/snug which is currently being used as a playroom

Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen has a range of painted Shaker style units, including a larder unit and central island, with quartz worksurfaces and metro tiling. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, and there is space for a range cooker and American fridge/freezer