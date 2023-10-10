This massive house in Bedford's Castle Quarter has THREE reception rooms
It’s been extended and refurbished
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST
This house is a wowser.
It was already big to begin with – but it’s been extended and refurbished, meaning it’s now got 2,457 sq ft of space.
The Castle Road house and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with a guide price of £875,000.
So what are we looking at, here?
Well, there are five bedrooms, three receptions rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a dressing room, bespoke louvred shutters and period features.
What’s not to love? Let’s take a look around.
1 / 2