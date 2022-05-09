This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This massive house in Bedford's Castle Quarter boasts access to a private paddock

It’s even got a music room, for crying out loud

By Clare Turner
Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:31 pm

Now, this house is something special.

Priced at a cool £1,850,000, this spacious property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, and is listed here on Rightmove

And when I say spacious, oh I mean spacious.

It’s got a sitting room; a study/family room; a dining room; a music room (fancy); a cellar; kitchen/breakfast room; a garage; a garden room; utility; five bedrooms; one en suite; another bathroom; a shower room and a downstairs loo.

And if all that wasn’t enough, at the bottom of the big garden, there’s access to the Wade Gery paddock which is exclusively for use by residents from the four surrounding streets and measures approximately one acre. Swoon...

1. Entrance hall

An arched porch with a mosaic tiled floor shelters the solid entrance door which has stained glass panels on either side

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Sitting room

This room is at the rear with part glazed doors giving views of and access to the rear garden. A traditional marble fireplace with a real flame gas fire provides a focal point

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Music room

This room is at the front of the property and has bay windows with stained glass skylight panes, dado rails and deep skirting boards

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Dining room

The formal dining room can be accessed from the main or inner halls and has exposed floorboards and a window to the side. It retains a range which is believed to be original and there is a custom-built storage cupboard in the chimney recess to one side

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

