This massive house in Bedford's Castle Quarter boasts access to a private paddock

Now, this house is something special.
And when I say spacious, oh I mean spacious.
It’s got a sitting room; a study/family room; a dining room; a music room (fancy); a cellar; kitchen/breakfast room; a garage; a garden room; utility; five bedrooms; one en suite; another bathroom; a shower room and a downstairs loo.
And if all that wasn’t enough, at the bottom of the big garden, there’s access to the Wade Gery paddock which is exclusively for use by residents from the four surrounding streets and measures approximately one acre. Swoon...
1. Entrance hall
An arched porch with a mosaic tiled floor shelters the solid entrance door which has stained glass panels on either side
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
2. Sitting room
This room is at the rear with part glazed doors giving views of and access to the rear garden. A traditional marble fireplace with a real flame gas fire provides a focal point
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
3. Music room
This room is at the front of the property and has bay windows with stained glass skylight panes, dado rails and deep skirting boards
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
4. Dining room
The formal dining room can be accessed from the main or inner halls and has exposed floorboards and a window to the side. It retains a range which is believed to be original and there is a custom-built storage cupboard in the chimney recess to one side
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford