This massive Bedford house even has a self contained top floor apartment

Now, this is a big old house.

The six-bed in Milton Road is on the market with Purplebricks, priced at £750,000 – and be viewed on Rightmove here

The Victorian property offers flexible accommodation over four floors including six bedrooms, a cellar, a self-contained apartment, three reception rooms, as well as a kitchen with utility room and boot room.

There are plenty of original features too – fireplaces, arched sash windows, and original Victorian wooden flooring.

Outside, there is a private, south-facing garden.

Let’s take a shufti round ...

1. Entrance hall Just look at the flooring and that door

2. Lounge This room has a feature fire surround with hand-carved decorative mouldings, original Victorian wooden flooring and original casement single glazed double doors leading to a single glazed conservatory

3. Dining room This room also boasts a feature fireplace, picture rail and original cornice coved ceiling

4. Breakfast room This room features wooden flooring and French doors leading to wraparound garden