This massive Bedford house even has a self contained top floor apartment

Now, this is a big old house.
The six-bed in Milton Road is on the market with Purplebricks, priced at £750,000 – and be viewed on Rightmove here
The Victorian property offers flexible accommodation over four floors including six bedrooms, a cellar, a self-contained apartment, three reception rooms, as well as a kitchen with utility room and boot room.
There are plenty of original features too – fireplaces, arched sash windows, and original Victorian wooden flooring.
Outside, there is a private, south-facing garden.
Let’s take a shufti round ...
