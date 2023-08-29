News you can trust since 1845
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Indigo Residential, Ampthill)
This luxurious £2.75m house on the edge of Bedford even has an indoor swimming pool

Stop whatever you’re doing and take a look at this beauty...
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

If you’ve got the lolly, you could make a serious splash with this mega house.

On the outskirts of Bedford, in Renhold, this six-bed house has got it all... in spades.

Every bedroom has an en suite, four of them have separate dressing rooms, the kitchen/breakfast/family room is vast, there’s a mezzanine landing no less AND there’s more room than you can shake a stick at.

You can view the listing in all its glory on Rightmove here

But let’s face it, we’ve all come here for the indoor swimming pool, haven’t we?

When it’s cold outside, fear not, it’s heated. But when the sun is shining, throw open those bi-fold doors.

Castle Dairy Farm is on the market through Indigo Residential, Ampthill for offers in the region of £2,750,000.

Kitchen/breakfast/family room

Dining room

Sitting room

Indoor swimming pool

