This luxurious £2.75m house on the edge of Bedford even has an indoor swimming pool

Stop whatever you’re doing and take a look at this beauty...

If you’ve got the lolly, you could make a serious splash with this mega house.

On the outskirts of Bedford, in Renhold, this six-bed house has got it all... in spades.

Every bedroom has an en suite, four of them have separate dressing rooms, the kitchen/breakfast/family room is vast, there’s a mezzanine landing no less AND there’s more room than you can shake a stick at.

But let’s face it, we’ve all come here for the indoor swimming pool, haven’t we?

When it’s cold outside, fear not, it’s heated. But when the sun is shining, throw open those bi-fold doors.

Castle Dairy Farm is on the market through Indigo Residential, Ampthill for offers in the region of £2,750,000.

1 . Kitchen/breakfast/family room Measuring 30ft 1in by 22ft 4in, this room is perfect for entertaining with a central island with space for seating, there is also French doors which take you on to the rear garden. The kitchen is a Shaker design. Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The formal dining room - measuring 16ft 3in by 15ft - features a large glass wall overlooking the indoor swimming pool Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room Measuring 30ft 1in by 18ft 2in, this room features two sets of French doors leading on to the rear garden, built-in surround system and a large fireplace with log burning stove Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill Photo Sales

4 . Indoor swimming pool Perfect for a sunny day... but if it's cold, fear not - the pool is heated Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill Photo Sales