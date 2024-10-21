This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This luxurious £1.2m home in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue even has a groovy basement gym

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
This house has got it going on. Think party with a capital P.

Not only is there a groovy basement gym with lights and underfloor heating – but there’s also a bit a light show in the back garden as well. Perfect for entertaining.

This six-bed beauty had got more space than you can shake a stick at. There are three bathrooms, two separate reception rooms as well as the many bedrooms.

The house is in one of Bedford’s most coveted roads; Shaftesbury Avenue; and is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston for offers over £1,200,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

But the real star is the open-plan kitchen and dining area, bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors. It’s well fancy...

The grand tiled entrance hall boasts intricate ceiling coving and original panel doors

1. Entrance hall

The grand tiled entrance hall boasts intricate ceiling coving and original panel doors Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Not only is there this family room/living room at the front of the house, there's also a separate sitting room and separate utility

2. Family room/living room

Not only is there this family room/living room at the front of the house, there's also a separate sitting room and separate utility Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the extended open-plan kitchen and dining area, bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors

3. Kitchen/dining room

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the extended open-plan kitchen and dining area, bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

This stylish space seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor living, with direct access to the private rear garden, ideal for entertaining or family gatherings

4. Kitchen/dining room

This stylish space seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor living, with direct access to the private rear garden, ideal for entertaining or family gatherings Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

