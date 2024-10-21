This luxurious £1.2m home in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue even has a groovy basement gym

Not only is there a groovy basement gym with lights and underfloor heating – but there’s also a bit a light show in the back garden as well. Perfect for entertaining.
This six-bed beauty had got more space than you can shake a stick at. There are three bathrooms, two separate reception rooms as well as the many bedrooms.
The house is in one of Bedford’s most coveted roads; Shaftesbury Avenue; and is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston for offers over £1,200,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
But the real star is the open-plan kitchen and dining area, bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors. It’s well fancy...
