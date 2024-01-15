This impressive Victorian house in Bedford's Castle Road even has its own garage

It came on the market at the weekend

OK, we’re back in the Castle Quarter again this week – but when properties are this impressive, they really are worth featuring.

This one – in Castle Road itself – has just gone on the market with offers over £650,000 being considered.

The four-bed house is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford, and features a garage. A garage? In Castle Road, you say? Yeah, you heard me.

It’s spacious and immaculate. You won’t have to lift a finger if you don’t want to. Think wooden floors, big box bay windows, en suite to the main bedroom, a glorious kitchen/dining room at the back of the house and you won’t go far wrong.

Let’s take a shufti…

1 . Sitting room The sitting room has a bay window to the side which benefits from direct west facing sunlight. There is a log burner and wooden flooring setting the tone for this room Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Living room At the front of the house, the living room has a large box bay window, stripped floorboards and a modern gas fire on a feature wall Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room The kitchen/dining room is at the back of the house. A large selection of cupboards with quality integral appliances. There is a utility room to one corner for the noisy appliances Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales