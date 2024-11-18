This impressive house, less than 20 minutes from Bedford, features a rather nifty annexe

Not only does this five-bed beauty have a separate annexe out the back (I’m thinking Airbnb, people) – it also has a separate salon, bar and office with their own telephone and internet line.
The house – which sits on nearly a third of an acre – is in Houghton Conquest, less than 20 minutes’ drive from Bedford.
It’s on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, for offers over £800,000 – you can see the full listing here
It was originally a modest two-up, two-down, but in 20 years, the current owners have given the place a serious revamp. Think bedroom dressing room and en suite, large living areas in an open layout with bi-folds to the garden and you get the picture…
