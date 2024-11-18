The 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)The 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)
The 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall, Bedford)

This impressive house, less than 20 minutes from Bedford, features a rather nifty annexe

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:20 GMT
If you’re hoping to make a bit of extra money, this stunning property could be just the ticket.

Not only does this five-bed beauty have a separate annexe out the back (I’m thinking Airbnb, people) – it also has a separate salon, bar and office with their own telephone and internet line.

The house – which sits on nearly a third of an acre – is in Houghton Conquest, less than 20 minutes’ drive from Bedford.

It’s on the market with James Kendall, Bedford, for offers over £800,000 – you can see the full listing here

It was originally a modest two-up, two-down, but in 20 years, the current owners have given the place a serious revamp. Think bedroom dressing room and en suite, large living areas in an open layout with bi-folds to the garden and you get the picture…

This vast room at the back of the house is airy with vaulted ceilings, and filled with natural light through electric Velux windows. For colder months, there’s underfloor heating, and on warm days, there’s air conditioning

1. Lounge

This vast room at the back of the house is airy with vaulted ceilings, and filled with natural light through electric Velux windows. For colder months, there's underfloor heating, and on warm days, there's air conditioning Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

This formal room measures 12ft 6in by 11ft

2. Dining room

This formal room measures 12ft 6in by 11ft Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

The kitchen is in a sleek style, with ample storage and surfaces, and an array of integrated appliances. There’s a coffee machine for the mornings, a wine fridge for the evenings, and a boiling water tap for quick cups of tea

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is in a sleek style, with ample storage and surfaces, and an array of integrated appliances. There's a coffee machine for the mornings, a wine fridge for the evenings, and a boiling water tap for quick cups of tea Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

Just one of the many bedrooms. This one - at the back of the house - also features an en suite and a dressing room

4. Bedroom

Just one of the many bedrooms. This one - at the back of the house - also features an en suite and a dressing room Photo: James Kendall, Bedford

