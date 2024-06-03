This imposing period property in Bedford's Merton Road even has a games room on the top floor

However, if you’re a pauper like the rest of us, you’ll have to make do with gawping these gorgeous pictures instead.
This mighty Victorian house in Merton Road boasts 3500 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors.
It’s got six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four (yes, four) reception rooms and a stunner of a kitchen.
The house is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford – you can view the Rightmove listing here
And if you’ve got a big family (let’s face it, you’re not gonna buy this if you’re single), there’s a mahoosive space (31ft 4in by 16ft 5in) on the top floor for a games room.