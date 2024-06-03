This imposing period property in Bedford's Merton Road even has a games room on the top floor

However, if you’re a pauper like the rest of us, you’ll have to make do with gawping these gorgeous pictures instead.

This mighty Victorian house in Merton Road boasts 3500 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors.

It’s got six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four (yes, four) reception rooms and a stunner of a kitchen.

The house is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford – you can view the Rightmove listing here

And if you’ve got a big family (let’s face it, you’re not gonna buy this if you’re single), there’s a mahoosive space (31ft 4in by 16ft 5in) on the top floor for a games room.

1 . Reception hall The imposing reception hall boasts an ornate, mosaic tiled floor Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room At the front of the house, this room measures 18ft 4in by 13ft 4in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has been refitted with contemporary units with marble tops over and quality integrated appliances Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Family room This room measures 18ft 3in by 13ft 4in and has doors leading to the dining room Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales