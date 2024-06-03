This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)
This imposing period property in Bedford's Merton Road even has a games room on the top floor

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:20 BST
If you’ve got a cool £1.2 million to spare, this house could be your dream pad.

However, if you’re a pauper like the rest of us, you’ll have to make do with gawping these gorgeous pictures instead.

This mighty Victorian house in Merton Road boasts 3500 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors.

It’s got six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four (yes, four) reception rooms and a stunner of a kitchen.

The house is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedfordyou can view the Rightmove listing here

And if you’ve got a big family (let’s face it, you’re not gonna buy this if you’re single), there’s a mahoosive space (31ft 4in by 16ft 5in) on the top floor for a games room.

The imposing reception hall boasts an ornate, mosaic tiled floor

1. Reception hall

The imposing reception hall boasts an ornate, mosaic tiled floor Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

At the front of the house, this room measures 18ft 4in by 13ft 4in

2. Sitting room

At the front of the house, this room measures 18ft 4in by 13ft 4in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

The kitchen has been refitted with contemporary units with marble tops over and quality integrated appliances

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has been refitted with contemporary units with marble tops over and quality integrated appliances Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

This room measures 18ft 3in by 13ft 4in and has doors leading to the dining room

4. Family room

This room measures 18ft 3in by 13ft 4in and has doors leading to the dining room Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

