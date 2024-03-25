This immaculate £2.25m home in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens even has a top floor annexe

O to the M to the G… this house is something else.

If I won the lottery, believe me, I’d be splurging on this stunner. It’s a six-bedroom Victorian property offering over 4000 sq ft of accommodation in the sought-after address of Rothsay Gardens and has been upgraded within an inch of its life. We’re talking tasteful with a capital T.

The guide price for this beauty is £2,250,000 and it’s on the market with Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire – you can see the full listing here on Rightmove

So what is making me go so ga-ga?

Well, there is an entrance hall to die for, a semi open plan sitting room and dining room, a mega kitchen and family room – and that’s just the downstairs. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom to end all master bedrooms. Not only does this crib have an en suite but it’s also got a dressing room with doors on to the roof terrace.

On the top floor, there’s even a kitchenette, bedroom and sitting room which could provide you with an annexe.

1 . Reception hall Just look at that flooring Photo: Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting room is located to the front and has an open fire - it is semi open plan Photo: Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This semi open plan large dining room has an open fire Photo: Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/breakfast room The large kitchen/breakfast room boasts a huge skylight and double doors opening on to the garden Photo: Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire Photo Sales