This immaculate £2.25m home in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens even has a top floor annexe

O to the M to the G… this house is something else.
If I won the lottery, believe me, I’d be splurging on this stunner. It’s a six-bedroom Victorian property offering over 4000 sq ft of accommodation in the sought-after address of Rothsay Gardens and has been upgraded within an inch of its life. We’re talking tasteful with a capital T.
The guide price for this beauty is £2,250,000 and it’s on the market with Orchards Estate Agents, Bedfordshire – you can see the full listing here on Rightmove
So what is making me go so ga-ga?
Well, there is an entrance hall to die for, a semi open plan sitting room and dining room, a mega kitchen and family room – and that’s just the downstairs. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom to end all master bedrooms. Not only does this crib have an en suite but it’s also got a dressing room with doors on to the roof terrace.
On the top floor, there’s even a kitchenette, bedroom and sitting room which could provide you with an annexe.