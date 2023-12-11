This immaculate house in Bedford's Waterloo Road has a mega loft conversion with impressive bedroom suite

Think knock-through rooms, underfloor heating and walk-in shower

Hells to the yeah, this is what I call a house.

A bona fide beauty this one – it’s in Waterloo Road and has four bedrooms, a cellar and a gorgeous kitchen/dining area with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors.

This end of terrace is on the market with Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots, with offers in excess of £700,000 accepted – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Not only is it tastefully decorated throughout with a lovely knock-through lounge/family room, but there is a mega loft conversion with a rather yummy master bedroom and en suite.

Let's take a sticky beak around, shall me?

1 . Family area The knock-through lounge and family area measures 13ft by 27ft 2in Photo: Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The beautiful bay fronted lounge/family room provides a real sense of space with high ceilings. Showcasing in the lounge area for when comfort is required on a cold winter day is a dual burner feature fireplace Photo: Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining area The traditional kitchen dining area has underfloor heating, a range of high and low level units, breakfast bar, butler-style sink, a Rangemaster cooker and bi-folding doors Photo: Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom A loft conversion with a separate staircase was carried out in 2022 producing a spectacular master bedroom featuring velux windows, a bench seat, eave storage and an en suite Photo: Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots Photo Sales