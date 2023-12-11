This immaculate house in Bedford's Waterloo Road has a mega loft conversion with impressive bedroom suite
Hells to the yeah, this is what I call a house.
A bona fide beauty this one – it’s in Waterloo Road and has four bedrooms, a cellar and a gorgeous kitchen/dining area with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors.
This end of terrace is on the market with Russell Killner Estate Agents, St Neots, with offers in excess of £700,000 accepted – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Not only is it tastefully decorated throughout with a lovely knock-through lounge/family room, but there is a mega loft conversion with a rather yummy master bedroom and en suite.
Let's take a sticky beak around, shall me?