This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock, Bedford)This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock, Bedford)
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Wilson Peacock, Bedford)

This immaculate chalet bungalow near Bedford's Goldington Academy has SIX BEDROOMS

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
Now, this house may look fun-size from the outside, but believe me, once you step inside, it's substantial.

Amazing to think this place has no less than six bedrooms – but it does, I’m not pulling your leg.

This chalet bungalow can be found in Brookfield Road, just around the corner from Goldington Academy and the university. It’s only just come on the market with Wilson Peacock, Bedford, for £650,000 – you can view the full Rightmove listing here

So what does this Brobdingnagian beauty have?

As well as the numerous bedrooms, there’s a mega shower room, ceiling speaker system, a walk-in wardrobe, Juliet balconies and an expansive open-plan kitchen, lounge, and dining area with underfloor heating to keep your plates of meat warm.

This expansive open-plan space is enhanced by luxurious underfloor heating

1. Kitchen/living/dining room

This expansive open-plan space is enhanced by luxurious underfloor heating Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

The room measures 21ft 9in by 18ft 3in and boasts bi-fold doors to the garden

2. Kitchen/living/dining room

The room measures 21ft 9in by 18ft 3in and boasts bi-fold doors to the garden Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

Located on the ground floor, this shower room has been designed with meticulous attention to detail

3. Shower room

Located on the ground floor, this shower room has been designed with meticulous attention to detail Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

Just look at all that space

4. Dressing room

Just look at all that space Photo: Wilson Peacock, Bedford

