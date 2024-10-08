This immaculate chalet bungalow near Bedford's Goldington Academy has SIX BEDROOMS

Amazing to think this place has no less than six bedrooms – but it does, I’m not pulling your leg.
This chalet bungalow can be found in Brookfield Road, just around the corner from Goldington Academy and the university. It’s only just come on the market with Wilson Peacock, Bedford, for £650,000 – you can view the full Rightmove listing here
So what does this Brobdingnagian beauty have?
As well as the numerous bedrooms, there’s a mega shower room, ceiling speaker system, a walk-in wardrobe, Juliet balconies and an expansive open-plan kitchen, lounge, and dining area with underfloor heating to keep your plates of meat warm.
