This immaculate bungalow near Bedford's Avon Drive is like Dr Who's TARDIS

Between Kimbolton Road and Brickhill’s Avon Drive, this five-bed house in Tamar Road has been extended within an inch of its life.

It’s mega, with a show-stopping kitchen/dining room which stretches nearly 30ft and has those obligatory bi-fold doors on to the garden.

The house is priced £995,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

It’s certainly a flexible property, with a separate living room and separate dining room which could easily be converted into yet more bedrooms.

But the pièce de résistance has to be the master suite on the first floor, with Juliette balcony, two walk-in dressing rooms (because you can never have too many clothes), and a yummy en-suite.

Hallway This spacious, open-plan entrance hall, flooded with natural light, flows seamlessly into the showstopping kitchen/dining room

Kitchen The kitchen features sleek Shaker-style units and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including double ovens, a fridge, an induction hob, a dishwasher, and a Belfast sink

Kitchen/dining room Stretching nearly 30ft, this expansive space overlooks the private garden, with bi-fold doors to the rear garden

Dining room As well as this separate dining room, there is also another separate living room with bi-fold doors on to the garden