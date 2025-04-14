This immaculate bungalow near Bedford's Avon Drive is like Dr Who's TARDIS

Between Kimbolton Road and Brickhill’s Avon Drive, this five-bed house in Tamar Road has been extended within an inch of its life.
It’s mega, with a show-stopping kitchen/dining room which stretches nearly 30ft and has those obligatory bi-fold doors on to the garden.
The house is priced £995,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
It’s certainly a flexible property, with a separate living room and separate dining room which could easily be converted into yet more bedrooms.
But the pièce de résistance has to be the master suite on the first floor, with Juliette balcony, two walk-in dressing rooms (because you can never have too many clothes), and a yummy en-suite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.