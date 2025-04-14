This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
This immaculate bungalow near Bedford's Avon Drive is like Dr Who's TARDIS

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:15 BST
This house is such a stunner – and having had so much work done, it’s debatable it could be called a bungalow anymore.

Between Kimbolton Road and Brickhill’s Avon Drive, this five-bed house in Tamar Road has been extended within an inch of its life.

It’s mega, with a show-stopping kitchen/dining room which stretches nearly 30ft and has those obligatory bi-fold doors on to the garden.

The house is priced £995,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

It’s certainly a flexible property, with a separate living room and separate dining room which could easily be converted into yet more bedrooms.

But the pièce de résistance has to be the master suite on the first floor, with Juliette balcony, two walk-in dressing rooms (because you can never have too many clothes), and a yummy en-suite.

This spacious, open-plan entrance hall, flooded with natural light, flows seamlessly into the showstopping kitchen/dining room

1. Hallway

This spacious, open-plan entrance hall, flooded with natural light, flows seamlessly into the showstopping kitchen/dining room Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The kitchen features sleek Shaker-style units and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including double ovens, a fridge, an induction hob, a dishwasher, and a Belfast sink

2. Kitchen

The kitchen features sleek Shaker-style units and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including double ovens, a fridge, an induction hob, a dishwasher, and a Belfast sink Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Stretching nearly 30ft, this expansive space overlooks the private garden, with bi-fold doors to the rear garden

3. Kitchen/dining room

Stretching nearly 30ft, this expansive space overlooks the private garden, with bi-fold doors to the rear garden Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

As well as this separate dining room, there is also another separate living room with bi-fold doors on to the garden

4. Dining room

As well as this separate dining room, there is also another separate living room with bi-fold doors on to the garden Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

