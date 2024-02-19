This immaculate Bedford home is perfect for today's family with a self-contained annexe

This property is pretty fabulous. Perfect for modern living, it’s in turnkey condition.
It’s credentials are suitably bodacious too – it sits on a plot of 0.5 acre plot and boasts a one-bedroom self-contained annexe; perfect for an elderly relative or maybe for separate lodgings.
This stunner is in Oakley Road, Clapham, with a guide price of £900,000 and is on the market with Urban Luxe Property, Bedford.
So as well as the annexe, what else does this place have to offer? Well, there’s a mega kitchen/diner/family room with Smeg fixtures, no less. There’s a separate large formal reception room. And upstairs, there are four double bedrooms with the master bedroom stealing the show.
