This immaculate Bedford home is perfect for today's family with a self-contained annexe

This property is pretty fabulous. Perfect for modern living, it’s in turnkey condition.

It’s credentials are suitably bodacious too – it sits on a plot of 0.5 acre plot and boasts a one-bedroom self-contained annexe; perfect for an elderly relative or maybe for separate lodgings.

This stunner is in Oakley Road, Clapham, with a guide price of £900,000 and is on the market with Urban Luxe Property, Bedford.

So as well as the annexe, what else does this place have to offer? Well, there’s a mega kitchen/diner/family room with Smeg fixtures, no less. There’s a separate large formal reception room. And upstairs, there are four double bedrooms with the master bedroom stealing the show.

Fill your boots…

1 . Entrance hall Just look at all that storage space

2 . Kitchen/diner/family room The kitchen/diner part of the room measures 27ft 7in by 16ft while the family room part measures 12ft 8in by 12ft 1in

3 . Kitchen/diner/family room The high spec kitchen features a large Smeg induction hob and Smeg eye level double oven. The room also boasts dual aspect bi-folds

4 . Master bedroom This room features French doors looking out on to the garden with a glass Juliet balcony. It also boasts a walk-in closet and an en suite shower room with an illuminated anti-mist mirror