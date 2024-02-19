News you can trust since 1845
This immaculate Bedford home is perfect for today's family with a self-contained annexe

It could help an elderly relative feel independent while you keep them close
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:20 GMT

This property is pretty fabulous. Perfect for modern living, it’s in turnkey condition.

It’s credentials are suitably bodacious too – it sits on a plot of 0.5 acre plot and boasts a one-bedroom self-contained annexe; perfect for an elderly relative or maybe for separate lodgings.

This stunner is in Oakley Road, Clapham, with a guide price of £900,000 and is on the market with Urban Luxe Property, Bedford.

You can view the full Rightmove listing here

So as well as the annexe, what else does this place have to offer? Well, there’s a mega kitchen/diner/family room with Smeg fixtures, no less. There’s a separate large formal reception room. And upstairs, there are four double bedrooms with the master bedroom stealing the show.

Fill your boots…

Just look at all that storage space

1. Entrance hall

Just look at all that storage space Photo: Urban Luxe Property, Bedford

The kitchen/diner part of the room measures 27ft 7in by 16ft while the family room part measures 12ft 8in by 12ft 1in

2. Kitchen/diner/family room

The kitchen/diner part of the room measures 27ft 7in by 16ft while the family room part measures 12ft 8in by 12ft 1in Photo: Urban Luxe Property, Bedford

The high spec kitchen features a large Smeg induction hob and Smeg eye level double oven. The room also boasts dual aspect bi-folds

3. Kitchen/diner/family room

The high spec kitchen features a large Smeg induction hob and Smeg eye level double oven. The room also boasts dual aspect bi-folds Photo: Urban Luxe Property, Bedford

This room features French doors looking out on to the garden with a glass Juliet balcony. It also boasts a walk-in closet and an en suite shower room with an illuminated anti-mist mirror

4. Master bedroom

This room features French doors looking out on to the garden with a glass Juliet balcony. It also boasts a walk-in closet and an en suite shower room with an illuminated anti-mist mirror Photo: Urban Luxe Property, Bedford

