This huge Victorian house for sale in Bedford has been fully restored and refurbished

This impressive 6-double bed house Victorian Villa style property is in Goldington Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford at £1,200,000

The property is one of four properties which were fully redeveloped and refurbished in the early 2000s.

Period features include high ceilings detailed with moulded covings and ceiling roses throughout the ground floor.

There is over 3,100 sq ft of accommodation over four floors.

The lower ground floor is currently used as a study/TV room and has exposed Karndean flooring and wiring for speakers.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, and a cloakroom.

The six double bedrooms are on the first and second floors - and one of them is currently being used as a cinema room with wiring for speakers. There are two en suites and a family bathroom, all including a bath and separate shower.

Remotely operated iron gates open to a cobbled driveway which provides parking for up to six cars and access to the integral double garage which has a utility area at the rear.

The rear garden is fully enclosed. It has been professionally landscaped and includes a central shaped area with artificial lawn as well as split level composite decked areas and a slate outside dining area. The lower decked area is set beneath a gazebo.

There are four double IP67 sockets and wiring for outdoor lighting and a sound system.

The spacious sitting room/garden room

The sitting room measures 16ft by 14ft 3in and the garden room measures 12ft 9in by 9ft 9in

The kitchen/breakfast room has integrated appliances including an electric oven, a combination oven/microwave and a warming drawer. Bi-fold doors connect the room to the garden and there is a door to the garage/utility area

The separate dining room measures 18ft 2in by 14ft 1in