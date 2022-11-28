News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week. This sitting room measures 15ft by 11ft 10in (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This house near Bedford's Embankment has been refurbished by a professional interior designer

It’s seriously droolworthy

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago

Stick a fork in me, I’m done.

This house is a feast to the eyes – a bona fide beauty.

The five-bedroom 1930s extended bay-fronted property has been refurbished by a professional interior designer – and boy, does it show.

A house designed with me in mind, frankly – so hands off – I’ve just got to find a spare £650,000 *frantically buys lottery ticket while searching down the back of the sofa for good luck.

It’s in Beresford Road near The Embankment and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – view it here on Rightmove

So what’s it got? Well, there’s a yummy kitchen/dining/family room, separate sitting room, a shower room on the first floor, a bathroom on the second floor, those all-important bedrooms plus a delightful summer house in the back garden.

Fill your boots ...

1. Entrance hall

The hall has exposed brickwork, stairs to the first floor and antique-style radiators which are featured throughout the ground floor

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen area has a bay window, a lantern skylight and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. There are two-tone Shaker style cabinets, a central island, hardwood work surfaces, and space for a range cooker

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Dining/family area

This room has an exposed porcelain floor by Fired Earth and an exposed brick chimney breast - it measures 23ft 5in by 19ft

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom overlooks the rear garden and has an exposed rough timber wall. The separate dressing room has a deep built-in cupboard and eaves storage and could be adapted for use as a sixth bedroom or nursery if required. The en suite bathroom by Fired Earth includes a deep double-ended bath, a double-width wash basin set into a vanity unit

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

