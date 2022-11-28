This house near Bedford's Embankment has been refurbished by a professional interior designer

It’s seriously droolworthy

Stick a fork in me, I’m done.

This house is a feast to the eyes – a bona fide beauty.

The five-bedroom 1930s extended bay-fronted property has been refurbished by a professional interior designer – and boy, does it show.

A house designed with me in mind, frankly – so hands off – I’ve just got to find a spare £650,000 *frantically buys lottery ticket while searching down the back of the sofa for good luck.

So what’s it got? Well, there’s a yummy kitchen/dining/family room, separate sitting room, a shower room on the first floor, a bathroom on the second floor, those all-important bedrooms plus a delightful summer house in the back garden.

Fill your boots ...

1. Entrance hall The hall has exposed brickwork, stairs to the first floor and antique-style radiators which are featured throughout the ground floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen area has a bay window, a lantern skylight and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. There are two-tone Shaker style cabinets, a central island, hardwood work surfaces, and space for a range cooker Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Dining/family area This room has an exposed porcelain floor by Fired Earth and an exposed brick chimney breast - it measures 23ft 5in by 19ft Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom overlooks the rear garden and has an exposed rough timber wall. The separate dressing room has a deep built-in cupboard and eaves storage and could be adapted for use as a sixth bedroom or nursery if required. The en suite bathroom by Fired Earth includes a deep double-ended bath, a double-width wash basin set into a vanity unit Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales