This house near Bedford's Embankment has been refurbished by a professional interior designer
It’s seriously droolworthy
Stick a fork in me, I’m done.
This house is a feast to the eyes – a bona fide beauty.
The five-bedroom 1930s extended bay-fronted property has been refurbished by a professional interior designer – and boy, does it show.
A house designed with me in mind, frankly – so hands off – I’ve just got to find a spare £650,000 *frantically buys lottery ticket while searching down the back of the sofa for good luck.
It’s in Beresford Road near The Embankment and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – view it here on Rightmove
So what’s it got? Well, there’s a yummy kitchen/dining/family room, separate sitting room, a shower room on the first floor, a bathroom on the second floor, those all-important bedrooms plus a delightful summer house in the back garden.
Fill your boots ...