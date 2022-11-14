News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This house near Bedford School is packed with period features

It's another beauty on Glebe Road

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

Oooh... this road certainly has some beautiful houses on it.

Earlier this year, we featured a similar house on the Glebe Road

Well, another one is on the market - in fact, it's been reduced.

This four-bedroom house has heaps of period features - fireplaces, moulded ceiling covings, picture rails, exposed floorboards and some original sash windows.

It's on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers over £850,000 - you can view it here on Rightmove

There's an open plan kitchen/dining/family room, dressing room and a couple of cellars, because, you know, why not?

Let's take a peek

1. Dining area

A wide aperture leads to the kitchen/dining area which has cream fronted Shaker-style units with hardwood work surfaces incorporating an inset sink. There is a range cooker with extractor over and space and plumbing for additional appliances

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Kitchen/dining/family room

The kitchen/dining/family room has exposed oak flooring throughout. The family area has a feature fireplace and French doors to a raised decked area

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Sitting room

The separate sitting room has a shuttered bay window to the front and a traditional style fireplace with bookshelves either side

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom has access to the roof space, dado rails and a dressing room

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

