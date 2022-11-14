This house near Bedford School is packed with period features
It's another beauty on Glebe Road
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago
Oooh... this road certainly has some beautiful houses on it.
Earlier this year, we featured a similar house on the Glebe Road
Well, another one is on the market - in fact, it's been reduced.
This four-bedroom house has heaps of period features - fireplaces, moulded ceiling covings, picture rails, exposed floorboards and some original sash windows.
It's on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers over £850,000 - you can view it here on Rightmove
There's an open plan kitchen/dining/family room, dressing room and a couple of cellars, because, you know, why not?
Let's take a peek
