This house near Bedford School is packed with period features

Oooh... this road certainly has some beautiful houses on it.

Earlier this year, we featured a similar house on the Glebe Road

Well, another one is on the market - in fact, it's been reduced.

This four-bedroom house has heaps of period features - fireplaces, moulded ceiling covings, picture rails, exposed floorboards and some original sash windows.

There's an open plan kitchen/dining/family room, dressing room and a couple of cellars, because, you know, why not?

Let's take a peek

1. Dining area A wide aperture leads to the kitchen/dining area which has cream fronted Shaker-style units with hardwood work surfaces incorporating an inset sink. There is a range cooker with extractor over and space and plumbing for additional appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/dining/family room The kitchen/dining/family room has exposed oak flooring throughout. The family area has a feature fireplace and French doors to a raised decked area Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Sitting room The separate sitting room has a shuttered bay window to the front and a traditional style fireplace with bookshelves either side Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom has access to the roof space, dado rails and a dressing room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales