This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)placeholder image
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This house near Bedford School has a secret door and a party garden room

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
A bona fide beauty, this one. Our Property of the Week is a four-bed house in Bedford’s Glebe Road.

It’s been newly refurbished – and it shows. The pictures are something else.

This house, off Kimbolton Road and close to Bedford School, has a guide price of £900,000 – so out of the reach of us mere mortals.

You can view the full Michael Graham, Bedford listing here on Rightmove

But of course, there’s no harm in having a gander, is there? Think massive kitchen/breakfast room with a bespoke garden room and you can see how this house is perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs is equally as bodacious. There are two bathrooms – one of which is accessed via a secret door. Love it…

What a welcome. The hall boasts exposed floorboards which continue throughout the ground floor

1. Entrance hall

What a welcome. The hall boasts exposed floorboards which continue throughout the ground floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room has an original marble fireplace with a raised hearth housing a log burning stove and a shuttered bay window overlooking the front garden

2. Sitting room

This room has an original marble fireplace with a raised hearth housing a log burning stove and a shuttered bay window overlooking the front garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room has a feature marble fireplace, custom-built floor-to-ceiling bookshelves

3. Dining room

This room has a feature marble fireplace, custom-built floor-to-ceiling bookshelves Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with a range of custom-built, hand-painted cabinets with brass furnishings including a central island/breakfast bar

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen is fitted with a range of custom-built, hand-painted cabinets with brass furnishings including a central island/breakfast bar Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMichael GrahamRightmove
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice