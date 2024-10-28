This house near Bedford School has a secret door and a party garden room

It’s been newly refurbished – and it shows. The pictures are something else.

This house, off Kimbolton Road and close to Bedford School, has a guide price of £900,000 – so out of the reach of us mere mortals.

But of course, there’s no harm in having a gander, is there? Think massive kitchen/breakfast room with a bespoke garden room and you can see how this house is perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs is equally as bodacious. There are two bathrooms – one of which is accessed via a secret door. Love it…

1 . Entrance hall What a welcome. The hall boasts exposed floorboards which continue throughout the ground floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room This room has an original marble fireplace with a raised hearth housing a log burning stove and a shuttered bay window overlooking the front garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This room has a feature marble fireplace, custom-built floor-to-ceiling bookshelves Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales