This house in Bedford's Waterloo Road boasts a cracking bedroom suite on the top floor

Back in Bedford town centre for this week’s Property of the Week – and this one is a corker.

The five-bed semi-detached Victorian house is in none other than Waterloo Road and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £900,000.

It’s got rooms galore – on the ground floor alone, there’s an office, sitting room, loo, kitchen/dining room, family room and conservatory. There’s even off road parking – a rarity in the Castle Quarter.

On the next floor there are four bedrooms AND two bathrooms. But it’s the top floor that’s got me all a-quiver. The bedroom suite is mega. There’s the bedroom, of course, but there’s also an en suite shower room, a second room ideal as a living space and a walk-in wardrobe. Nuff said.

Office Although this room - measuring 15ft 10in by 12ft 2in - is currently being used an an office, that doesn't mean you have to

Kitchen/dining room Measuring 23ft 4in by 11ft 10in, this room leads on to a family room

Family room Measuring 13ft 7in by 11ft 10in - ths room leads on to the conservatory

Conservatory Another big space, this conservatory measures 16ft 3in by 12ft 2in