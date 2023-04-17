This house in Bedford's Prime Ministers is like something out of a magazine
It’s fair to say it’s a stunner
Excuse me while I drool – not only is this house MAHOOSIVE but it has that all-important wow factor.
Right in the centre of town – in Prime Ministers or Black Tom to the likes of you and me – it’s got a kitchen/diner to die for.
The four-bed house is on the market with Fry Estate Agents, Bedford, with offers in excess of £650,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove
It’s in superb condition, tastefully decorated throughout and oozes sophistication.
Every room is a winner and the mega kitchen/diner is one of the best I’ve seen (and no, that’s not just because of the orange Barcelona chair).
With plenty of living space spread over three floors, what’s not to love? Let’s have a gander.