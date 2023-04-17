This house in Bedford's Prime Ministers is like something out of a magazine

It’s fair to say it’s a stunner

Excuse me while I drool – not only is this house MAHOOSIVE but it has that all-important wow factor.

Right in the centre of town – in Prime Ministers or Black Tom to the likes of you and me – it’s got a kitchen/diner to die for.

The four-bed house is on the market with Fry Estate Agents, Bedford, with offers in excess of £650,000 – you can view the listing here on Rightmove

It’s in superb condition, tastefully decorated throughout and oozes sophistication.

Every room is a winner and the mega kitchen/diner is one of the best I’ve seen (and no, that’s not just because of the orange Barcelona chair).

With plenty of living space spread over three floors, what’s not to love? Let’s have a gander.

1 . Lounge This room - which features an open fireplace - measures 14ft 6in by 14ft 1in Photo: Fry Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room This room is massive - measuring 30ft 4in by 11ft 2in - with more dining at one end. The vaulted extension with sky lights and bi-fold doors ensure plenty of natural light pours into this room Photo: Fry Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room This room is an excellent area to entertain, boasting plenty of storage, oak worktops and space for range cooker plus American fridge freezer. Wouldn't it be great if they left behind the orange Barcelona chair too? Photo: Fry Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The separate dining room - which also features an open fireplace - measures 14ft 9in by 11ft 5in Photo: Fry Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

