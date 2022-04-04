This five-bed detached house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Waldens Estate Agents)

This house in Bedford's Prime Ministers area has a gorgeous open plan kitchen

It’s to die for ...

By Clare Turner
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:31 pm

Ooooh... take a look at this beauty. Situated in Bedford’s Prime Ministers area – or Black Tom to you and me – this Victorian detached property is set over three floors.

It’s on the market listed here on Rightmove with Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford, priced £650,000

This gorgeous house – in Park Road North – has five bedrooms, one with en suite.

Downstairs, there’s a separate sitting room and lounge – but it’s the kitchen/family room measuring almost 30ft long that’s the real star.

Have a mooch around ...

1. Hallway

The entrance door with original stained glass panels leads you into the spacious tiled hallway with stairs to first floor

Photo: Waldens Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. The lounge

The lounge is to the front of the property with original internal door and picture rail. Double glazed bay fronted sash style window and wood flooring. A wooden mantlepiece with inset living flame gas fire

Photo: Waldens Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Second reception room

The second reception room overlooks the rear of the property and again has the original internal door with wooden flooring and an inset working stove surrounded by the original fireplace and picture rail. Double doors open on to the outside rear garden

Photo: Waldens Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/family room

The kitchen has been refitted and thoughtfully designed to incorporate a vast array of wall and base units with ample work space. Integral appliances which also include a wine fridge. Built-in oven with induction hob and extractor over. Space for American style fridge/freezer

Photo: Waldens Estate Agents

Photo Sales
BedfordRightmoveVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 3