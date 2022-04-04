This house in Bedford's Prime Ministers area has a gorgeous open plan kitchen

Ooooh... take a look at this beauty. Situated in Bedford’s Prime Ministers area – or Black Tom to you and me – this Victorian detached property is set over three floors.
This gorgeous house – in Park Road North – has five bedrooms, one with en suite.
Downstairs, there’s a separate sitting room and lounge – but it’s the kitchen/family room measuring almost 30ft long that’s the real star.
1. Hallway
The entrance door with original stained glass panels leads you into the spacious tiled hallway with stairs to first floor
Photo: Waldens Estate Agents
2. The lounge
The lounge is to the front of the property with original internal door and picture rail. Double glazed bay fronted sash style window and wood flooring. A wooden mantlepiece with inset living flame gas fire
Photo: Waldens Estate Agents
3. Second reception room
The second reception room overlooks the rear of the property and again has the original internal door with wooden flooring and an inset working stove surrounded by the original fireplace and picture rail. Double doors open on to the outside rear garden
Photo: Waldens Estate Agents
4. Kitchen/family room
The kitchen has been refitted and thoughtfully designed to incorporate a vast array of wall and base units with ample work space. Integral appliances which also include a wine fridge. Built-in oven with induction hob and extractor over. Space for American style fridge/freezer
Photo: Waldens Estate Agents