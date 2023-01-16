This house in Bedford's Lansdowne Road has more space than you can shake a stick at
There are loads of bathrooms too
Now, this gorgeous house is a big’un.
The five-bed beauty on Lansdowne Road doesn't just have five bedrooms, it also boasts TWO bathrooms PLUS an en suite.
On the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford, it has a guide price of £875,000.
There’s an impressive kitchen/breakfast room/family room – perfect for entertaining, where you can easily spill out on to the terrace during the warmer months (so not right now then. Brrrrr).
And if all that wasn't enough, there’s a separate sitting room which leads to the dining room, a separate dressing room, a cellar and enough parking for two cars.