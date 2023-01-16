This house in Bedford's Lansdowne Road has more space than you can shake a stick at

There are loads of bathrooms too

Now, this gorgeous house is a big’un.

The five-bed beauty on Lansdowne Road doesn't just have five bedrooms, it also boasts TWO bathrooms PLUS an en suite.

On the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford, it has a guide price of £875,000.

There’s an impressive kitchen/breakfast room/family room – perfect for entertaining, where you can easily spill out on to the terrace during the warmer months (so not right now then. Brrrrr).

And if all that wasn't enough, there’s a separate sitting room which leads to the dining room, a separate dressing room, a cellar and enough parking for two cars.

1. Kitchen/breakfast room/family room There is granite topped, grey-fronted units with cuff handles and built-in appliances, a vast island unit with seating, storage and cooking area Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/breakfast room/family room This room - which measures 29ft 1in by11ft 10in - is an all-round entertaining, dining and living space which spills out to the terrace beyond Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Sitting room This room - which measures 19ft 6in by 14ft 8in - offers a beautiful fireplace with log burner and leads to the dining room Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Dining room This room - which measures 16ft 10in by 16ft - boasts French doors to the rear garden Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales