This house in Bedford's Kimbolton Road has a kitchen and bathroom to die for
It’s even got a four-room cellar as well as a wet room
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago
It’s not often we feature a seven-bedroom house but this one is a beauty.
Right slap in the centre of town – in Kimbolton Road – it’s got more space than you can shake a stick at.
There’s a four-room cellar, a gorgeous kitchen/dining room, sitting room, those seven bedrooms I mentioned earlier, a family bathroom, shower room plus a wet room.
It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers in excess of £900,000 – you can view it on Rightmove here
Let’s have a gander, shall we …
