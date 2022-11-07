This house in Bedford's Kimbolton Road has a kitchen and bathroom to die for

It’s not often we feature a seven-bedroom house but this one is a beauty.

Right slap in the centre of town – in Kimbolton Road – it’s got more space than you can shake a stick at.

There’s a four-room cellar, a gorgeous kitchen/dining room, sitting room, those seven bedrooms I mentioned earlier, a family bathroom, shower room plus a wet room.

Let’s have a gander, shall we …

1. Kitchen/dining room The dining room has a carved feature fireplace housing a log-burning stove, and French doors to a raised decked terrace Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/dining room Exposed wood flooring continues through a wide aperture to the kitchen which has a range of oak and hand-painted Shaker-style units with hardwood work surfaces. A central island has Corian worksurfaces and an inset sink and drainer Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Sitting room This room measures 18ft 4in by 17ft 6in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two This room at the front of the house measures 14ft 11in by 13ft 7in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales