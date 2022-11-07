News you can trust since 1845
This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This house in Bedford's Kimbolton Road has a kitchen and bathroom to die for

It’s even got a four-room cellar as well as a wet room

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago

It’s not often we feature a seven-bedroom house but this one is a beauty.

Right slap in the centre of town – in Kimbolton Road – it’s got more space than you can shake a stick at.

There’s a four-room cellar, a gorgeous kitchen/dining room, sitting room, those seven bedrooms I mentioned earlier, a family bathroom, shower room plus a wet room.

It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers in excess of £900,000 – you can view it on Rightmove here

Let’s have a gander, shall we …

1. Kitchen/dining room

The dining room has a carved feature fireplace housing a log-burning stove, and French doors to a raised decked terrace

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Kitchen/dining room

Exposed wood flooring continues through a wide aperture to the kitchen which has a range of oak and hand-painted Shaker-style units with hardwood work surfaces. A central island has Corian worksurfaces and an inset sink and drainer

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Sitting room

This room measures 18ft 4in by 17ft 6in

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Bedroom two

This room at the front of the house measures 14ft 11in by 13ft 7in

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

