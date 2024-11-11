This house in Bedford's Castle Road has its very own traditional pub

This GORGEOUS house in Castle Road has got everything you’d want from a family home, plus you can head down to the cellar for a swift half after work.
I’m not pulling your leg, the cellar has genuinely been converted into a traditional pub, complete with wood panelled bar, drinks fridge and seating. And what’s more, the seller is leaving it all behind.
The house is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, priced £570,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Elsewhere, there is a lovely living room and family room which have dividing doors if you don’t fancy open plan living. And the kitchen is mahoosive, complete with underfloor heating – for all that barefoot cooking you’re going to do.
Upstairs is equally impressive and outside, there’s even a fitted outdoor kitchen. Cheers indeed.
