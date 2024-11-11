This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

This house in Bedford's Castle Road has its very own traditional pub

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:20 GMT
Wow… this is the ultimate man cave. If you’ve always wanted your every own pub, the wait is over.

This GORGEOUS house in Castle Road has got everything you’d want from a family home, plus you can head down to the cellar for a swift half after work.

I’m not pulling your leg, the cellar has genuinely been converted into a traditional pub, complete with wood panelled bar, drinks fridge and seating. And what’s more, the seller is leaving it all behind.

The house is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, priced £570,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Elsewhere, there is a lovely living room and family room which have dividing doors if you don’t fancy open plan living. And the kitchen is mahoosive, complete with underfloor heating – for all that barefoot cooking you’re going to do.

Upstairs is equally impressive and outside, there’s even a fitted outdoor kitchen. Cheers indeed.

This room features dividing doors into the family room

1. Living room

This room features dividing doors into the family room Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
The period features include fireplaces, picture rails, wooden shutters to many of the windows and stripped wood floors and doors

2. Family room

The period features include fireplaces, picture rails, wooden shutters to many of the windows and stripped wood floors and doors Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
Measuring 32ft 3in by 10ft 5in, there is plenty of space for a table in this room which also boasts underfloor heating

3. Kitchen/dining room

Measuring 32ft 3in by 10ft 5in, there is plenty of space for a table in this room which also boasts underfloor heating Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
The cellar has been converted and is currently presented as a traditional pub, complete with wood panelled bar, drinks fridge and seating which will all remain

4. Man cave

The cellar has been converted and is currently presented as a traditional pub, complete with wood panelled bar, drinks fridge and seating which will all remain Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Castle RoadBedfordRightmove
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice