This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

This house in Bedford's Castle Road area is like something from a TV makeover show

And what’s more, the rooms are BIG

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:15 pm

Oooh… loving this.

Situated in George Street – on the edge of Bedford’s Russell Park – this Victorian house is like something from one of those TV makeover shows.

It’s got all those lovely period features you’d hope for such as sash windows and picture rails.

And it’s decorated to a high spec.

The front room is a large ‘un as is the kitchen.

Cleverly, the loft has been converted, so you don't lose out on the number of bedrooms.

It’s on the market with Holland Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £400,000 – see Rightmove for more deets

1. Sitting room

This large living room features a bay window, period fireplace and stripped wood flooring

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

2. Sitting room

This room measures 25ft by 10ft 5in

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen and breakfast room have been combined to provide a family space with French doors opening to the rear garden

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/dining room

There is plenty of cupboard space with Quartz worktops and some built-in appliances as well as Velux roof windows for additional light. The room measures 24ft 4in by 8ft 10in

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
BedfordCastle RoadGeorge StreetVictorianRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2