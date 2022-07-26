This house in Bedford's Castle Road area is like something from a TV makeover show

Oooh… loving this.

Situated in George Street – on the edge of Bedford’s Russell Park – this Victorian house is like something from one of those TV makeover shows.

It’s got all those lovely period features you’d hope for such as sash windows and picture rails.

And it’s decorated to a high spec.

The front room is a large ‘un as is the kitchen.

Cleverly, the loft has been converted, so you don't lose out on the number of bedrooms.

1. Sitting room This large living room features a bay window, period fireplace and stripped wood flooring

2. Sitting room This room measures 25ft by 10ft 5in

3. Kitchen/dining room The kitchen and breakfast room have been combined to provide a family space with French doors opening to the rear garden

4. Kitchen/dining room There is plenty of cupboard space with Quartz worktops and some built-in appliances as well as Velux roof windows for additional light. The room measures 24ft 4in by 8ft 10in