This house in Bedford's Castle Road area is like something from a TV makeover show

Oooh… loving this.
Situated in George Street – on the edge of Bedford’s Russell Park – this Victorian house is like something from one of those TV makeover shows.
It’s got all those lovely period features you’d hope for such as sash windows and picture rails.
And it’s decorated to a high spec.
The front room is a large ‘un as is the kitchen.
Cleverly, the loft has been converted, so you don't lose out on the number of bedrooms.
It’s on the market with Holland Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £400,000 – see Rightmove for more deets
Page 1 of 2