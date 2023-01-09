News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

This house in Bedford's Castle Quarter is like Dr Who's TARDIS

It’s most definitely bigger on the inside

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

In our first Property of the Week for 2023, we take you to Bedford’s Castle Quarter.

This lovely house is like Dr Who’s TARDIS – it’s mahoosive on the inside, having been updated and significantly extended by the present owner.

On the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, the five-bed beauty in Rosamond Road has a guide price of £695,000.

Its focal point has to be the large kitchen/living/dining room which features bi-fold doors across the full width of the house.

As well as the five bedrooms, there are three bath/shower rooms. And a rarity in the Castle Quarter, this house even boasts a detached garage.

You can find out more on Rightmove

1. Kitchen/living/dining room

This room measures 25ft 3in by 21ft 3in

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

2. Kitchen/living/dining room

The room features bi-fold doors across the full width of the house

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

3. Kitchen/living/dining room

This room is the focal point of the house

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

4. Sitting room

This room measures 15ft 9in by 10ft 10in

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

