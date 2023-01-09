This house in Bedford's Castle Quarter is like Dr Who's TARDIS
It’s most definitely bigger on the inside
In our first Property of the Week for 2023, we take you to Bedford’s Castle Quarter.
This lovely house is like Dr Who’s TARDIS – it’s mahoosive on the inside, having been updated and significantly extended by the present owner.
On the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, the five-bed beauty in Rosamond Road has a guide price of £695,000.
Its focal point has to be the large kitchen/living/dining room which features bi-fold doors across the full width of the house.
As well as the five bedrooms, there are three bath/shower rooms. And a rarity in the Castle Quarter, this house even boasts a detached garage.