This house in Bedford's Castle Quarter has a massive open-plan kitchen to die for

It’s been seriously renovated and has a bodacious downstairs space. Think mega open-plan living space and kitchen, with fabulous flooring, full-width bi-fold doors and underfloor heating. Boom.
The five-bed house, in York Street, is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford and priced £580,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
The remodelled first floor now has three double bedrooms as well as a study and the loft has been converted too and boasts a main bedroom with Juliet balcony, a walk-in wardrobe space and en suite shower room.
Told you it was lush…