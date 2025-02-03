This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)placeholder image
This house in Bedford's Castle Quarter has a massive open-plan kitchen to die for

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:22 BST
Ooooh… this house is lush.

It’s been seriously renovated and has a bodacious downstairs space. Think mega open-plan living space and kitchen, with fabulous flooring, full-width bi-fold doors and underfloor heating. Boom.

The five-bed house, in York Street, is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford and priced £580,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The remodelled first floor now has three double bedrooms as well as a study and the loft has been converted too and boasts a main bedroom with Juliet balcony, a walk-in wardrobe space and en suite shower room.

Told you it was lush…

There is a downstairs loo off this lovely hallway

1. Entrance hall

There is a downstairs loo off this lovely hallway Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

The kitchen area has brand new units, quartz worktops, an island unit and a range of built in appliances

2. Kitchen

The kitchen area has brand new units, quartz worktops, an island unit and a range of built in appliances Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Although the house has been renovated, it still boasts period features

3. Reception area

Although the house has been renovated, it still boasts period features Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Just look at that flooring

4. Open-play living area

Just look at that flooring Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

