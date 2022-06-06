This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Fine & Country, Birmingham)

This house in Bedford's Bromham Road looks like a luxury hotel inside

With a walk-in wardrobe, what’s not to love?

By Clare Turner
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:43 pm

Get a load of this place.

Stepping inside this five-bed detached house on the corner of Bromham Road and Beverley Crescent, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in some swanky hotel.

But no, this family home is listed here on Rightmove with Fine & Country, Birmingham, for offers over £900,000

There’s an open plan living area, southward-facing garden, five double bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe AND parking for seven vehicles.

Fully refurbished with no chain, this home spans over three floors including a fantastic loft conversion.

Let’s nosey around ...

1. Kitchen/breakfast/family room

The heart of the home is the spacious open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, with dual aspect windows and is ideal for entertaining

2. Kitchen/breakfast/family room

There is an abundance of natural light with the added benefit of planning permission to extend further

3. Kitchen/breakfast/family room

The contemporary fitted kitchen area is well-appointed, featuring a dual control aga, ample storage and a breakfast bar

4. Kitchen/breakfast/family room

The dual control aga. Patio doors lead outside to a relaxation area, sheltered under a central pergola, allowing for al fresco living

