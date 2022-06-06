This house in Bedford's Bromham Road looks like a luxury hotel inside

Get a load of this place.
Stepping inside this five-bed detached house on the corner of Bromham Road and Beverley Crescent, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in some swanky hotel.
There’s an open plan living area, southward-facing garden, five double bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe AND parking for seven vehicles.
Fully refurbished with no chain, this home spans over three floors including a fantastic loft conversion.
1. Kitchen/breakfast/family room
The heart of the home is the spacious open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, with dual aspect windows and is ideal for entertaining
Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham
2. Kitchen/breakfast/family room
There is an abundance of natural light with the added benefit of planning permission to extend further
Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham
3. Kitchen/breakfast/family room
The contemporary fitted kitchen area is well-appointed, featuring a dual control aga, ample storage and a breakfast bar
Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham
4. Kitchen/breakfast/family room
The dual control aga. Patio doors lead outside to a relaxation area, sheltered under a central pergola, allowing for al fresco living
Photo: Fine & Country, Birmingham