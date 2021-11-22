This impressive 3-bed semi-detached house is in Honey Hill Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Purplebricks at offers over £475,000

Amazingly, this extended 1950s semi-detached property also boasts a one bedroom garden annexe.

The main house has a versatile accommodation layout with the option of three or four bedrooms.

To suit the current occupiers, there have been some adaptations such as the creation of a ground floor bedroom, a first floor lounge and a second kitchen on the first floor.

But these can be easily changed to suit the new owners' requirements.

Features include; a 21ft lounge with sliding doors opening on to the rear garden, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, two bathrooms, newly laid ceramic tiled flooring throughout the ground floor, ample off-street parking and an enclosed rear garden.

The main house accommodation comprises; entrance porch, hall, downstairs shower room, dining room or bedroom four, lounge and kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there is the main bedroom, second lounge/bedroom, second kitchen/bedroom and a family bathroom.

Detached from the main house with feature arched windows and French doors is the garden annexe.

It boasts an open plan living room and kitchen, separate double bedroom with sliding door wardrobes and a fully tiled contemporary shower room.

To the front of the property there is a wide block paved drive providing ample off-street parking.

A secure gated side entrance leads to an attractive enclosed rear garden which has a lawn but also a sizeable patio/seating area ideal for outdoor entertaining.

