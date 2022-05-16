This house close to Bedford's Embankment is worth a look for the kitchen alone

Wow… just wow.

The inside of this Edwardian semi-detached house is to die for. Beautifully presented and thoughtfully extended, it’s candy to the eyes.

Priced at £750,000, the house – on Tennyson Road – is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, listed here on Rightmove

It’s arranged over three floors and there’s lots of space but the real winner is the kitchen/breakfast room.

It’s got a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams – and a large window and French doors framing the rear garden.

Ideal as an open plan family space or for entertaining. Let’s have a mooch around...

1. Sitting room The front living room retains a cosy feel and has a large sash bay window, period open fireplace and stripped wood flooring Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/dining room The kitchen units are hand-built and there are Quartz worktops and integrated appliances such as an oven, oven/microwave combination, dishwasher and wine fridge. Perhaps the sellers will let you keep the iconic Betty Blue picture too. Here's hoping... Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/dining room There are exposed beams and a large window and French doors framing the rear garden Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Family room This second living room to the rear of the house has French doors opening to a private patio Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales