This house close to Bedford's Embankment is worth a look for the kitchen alone

The inside of this Edwardian semi-detached house is to die for. Beautifully presented and thoughtfully extended, it’s candy to the eyes.
It’s arranged over three floors and there’s lots of space but the real winner is the kitchen/breakfast room.
It’s got a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams – and a large window and French doors framing the rear garden.
Ideal as an open plan family space or for entertaining. Let’s have a mooch around...
1. Sitting room
The front living room retains a cosy feel and has a large sash bay window, period open fireplace and stripped wood flooring
2. Kitchen/dining room
The kitchen units are hand-built and there are Quartz worktops and integrated appliances such as an oven, oven/microwave combination, dishwasher and wine fridge. Perhaps the sellers will let you keep the iconic Betty Blue picture too. Here's hoping...
3. Kitchen/dining room
There are exposed beams and a large window and French doors framing the rear garden
4. Family room
This second living room to the rear of the house has French doors opening to a private patio
