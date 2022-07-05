This historic house in Bedford's Poets area certainly has the wow factor

This house really makes you want to scream OMG.
The 7-bed beauty on Chaucer Road is called Polam House – and it’s the first opportunity to own it since the turn of the millennium.
It was built for a Boer War British Army captain, before becoming the original Polam School at the home of its delightfully-named founder, Miss Crump.
But enough of the history lesson – what about the OMG house?
Well, it’s got seven bedrooms, a cellar, sitting room, snug, garden room, unbelievable open-plan kitchen/dining room, shower room, upstairs laundry room, a bathroom to die for, off-road parking – and a stylishly landscaped rear garden.
It’s priced at £925,000 with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford