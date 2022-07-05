This historic house in Bedford's Poets area certainly has the wow factor

This house really makes you want to scream OMG.

The 7-bed beauty on Chaucer Road is called Polam House – and it’s the first opportunity to own it since the turn of the millennium.

It was built for a Boer War British Army captain, before becoming the original Polam School at the home of its delightfully-named founder, Miss Crump.

But enough of the history lesson – what about the OMG house?

Well, it’s got seven bedrooms, a cellar, sitting room, snug, garden room, unbelievable open-plan kitchen/dining room, shower room, upstairs laundry room, a bathroom to die for, off-road parking – and a stylishly landscaped rear garden.

It’s priced at £925,000 with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

1. Sitting room This room measures 15ft 5in by 12ft 10in and features original cast-iron fireplace, high ceilings and original tall skirting Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Snug/family room This room also features an original cast-iron fireplace, but with breathtakingly beautiful marble surrounds - French doors lead into the garden room Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Garden room This room measures 7ft 11in by 15ft and leads into the open-plan kitchen/dining Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/dining room From the garden room, you enter the open-plan kitchen/dining room, complete with chequered red and black quarry tiles Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales