This Grade II listed cottage just 15 minutes from Bedford has a custom-built outdoor entertaining area with pizza oven

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:15 GMT
If you’re after a quirky property but don’t want to skimp on your modern living, this is the place for you.

A simply beautiful four-bed Grade II listed detached cottage, it’s just a 15-minute drive away in North End, Bletsoe.

The pad is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford and has a guide price of £1,050,000 – you can view the full listing here

Gilbert Cottage has got space in spades – there are no less than five reception rooms, including a games room at the back of the house. The kitchen/breakfast room is a stunner and there are some lovely touches upstairs (think separate staircases and a Jack and Jill bathroom).

And the spectacle continues outside where not only does the garden wrap around the cottage but there is also a rathy groovy detached custom-built outdoor covered entertaining area. This space has a commercial-sized pizza oven, a work surface incorporating a Belfast sink, a seating area, and outdoor heating and lights. Now, you’re talking...

This dual aspect sitting room has views over the rear garden, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace which also has a stove

1. Sitting room

This dual aspect sitting room has views over the rear garden, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace which also has a stove Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

There is an Aga cooker and integrated appliances include two AEG ovens and plate warmer, induction hob, dishwasher and wine cooler

2. Kitchen/breakfast Room

There is an Aga cooker and integrated appliances include two AEG ovens and plate warmer, induction hob, dishwasher and wine cooler Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

Loving the blue and orange. The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room has been refitted with a range of Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and an inset sink

3. Kitchen/breakfast Room

Loving the blue and orange. The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room has been refitted with a range of Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and an inset sink Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The snug has doors to the garden and a log burning stove

4. Snug

The snug has doors to the garden and a log burning stove Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

