This Grade II listed cottage just 15 minutes from Bedford has a custom-built outdoor entertaining area with pizza oven

A simply beautiful four-bed Grade II listed detached cottage, it’s just a 15-minute drive away in North End, Bletsoe.

Gilbert Cottage has got space in spades – there are no less than five reception rooms, including a games room at the back of the house. The kitchen/breakfast room is a stunner and there are some lovely touches upstairs (think separate staircases and a Jack and Jill bathroom).

And the spectacle continues outside where not only does the garden wrap around the cottage but there is also a rathy groovy detached custom-built outdoor covered entertaining area. This space has a commercial-sized pizza oven, a work surface incorporating a Belfast sink, a seating area, and outdoor heating and lights. Now, you’re talking...

Sitting room This dual aspect sitting room has views over the rear garden, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace which also has a stove

Kitchen/breakfast Room There is an Aga cooker and integrated appliances include two AEG ovens and plate warmer, induction hob, dishwasher and wine cooler

Kitchen/breakfast Room Loving the blue and orange. The dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room has been refitted with a range of Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and an inset sink