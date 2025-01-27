This Grade II listed cottage just 15 minutes from Bedford has a custom-built outdoor entertaining area with pizza oven

A simply beautiful four-bed Grade II listed detached cottage, it’s just a 15-minute drive away in North End, Bletsoe.
The pad is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford and has a guide price of £1,050,000 – you can view the full listing here
Gilbert Cottage has got space in spades – there are no less than five reception rooms, including a games room at the back of the house. The kitchen/breakfast room is a stunner and there are some lovely touches upstairs (think separate staircases and a Jack and Jill bathroom).
And the spectacle continues outside where not only does the garden wrap around the cottage but there is also a rathy groovy detached custom-built outdoor covered entertaining area. This space has a commercial-sized pizza oven, a work surface incorporating a Belfast sink, a seating area, and outdoor heating and lights. Now, you’re talking...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.