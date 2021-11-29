This gorgeous listed townhouse for sale in Bedford even has a cellar

This impressive 5-bed semi-detached house is in Adelaide Square, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Lane & Holmes at £450,000

This Grade II listed semi-detached townhouse boasts many traditional features with wooden flooring, fireplaces, sash windows, tall ceilings and picture rails.

On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall and to the front of the property there is large living room which has an open fireplace and arched sash windows.

The separate family room is currently being used as a bedroom and has a French door to the rear and fitted storage.

At the end of the entrance hall there is a light and airy dining room which has doors to the outside.

Beyond that is the kitchen which has a travertine tiled floor.

Over the first and second floors there are four/five bedrooms, a bathroom as well as useful loft storage space.

And if all that space wasn't enough for you, there's also a very useful cellar for storage.

Outside, the garden boasts patio as well lawn areas and is well stocked with a variety of mature shrubs and plants.

The spacious entrance hall

The entrance hall - much like the rest of the house - boasts many traditional features including wooden flooring

The large living room features an open fireplace and arched sash windows

The kitchen is fitted with gloss units, has a travertine tiled floor and space for appliances