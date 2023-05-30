This gorgeous former coach house on outskirts of Bedford could be yours

Wild horses couldn’t keep us from sharing this beauty with you

Back in Sharnbrook again after we featured the courthouse conversion earlier this month – this time, we’re taking a peek at The Old Coach House.

It’s on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford, with offers in excess of £750,000.

So what’s it got?

Think exposed timbers and inglenook style fireplace combined with modern living. There’s five bedrooms, a 20ft living room with tall ceilings, two sets of French doors on to the terrace, a 17ft family room, 19ft dining room and a bespoke refitted white kitchen.

What do you think? Yay or neigh? (geddit?)

1 . Kitchen The bespoke refitted white kitchen includes integrated appliances and measures 14ft 6in by 7ft 8in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This room measures 19ft by 10ft 5in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room This room - complete with French doors on to the terrace - measures 20ft 7in by 16ft 1in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Family room This room measures 16ft 8in by 8ft 3in and could be used as a fifth bedroom. There is also a ground floor shower room which could be used as its en suite Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

