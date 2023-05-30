This gorgeous former coach house on outskirts of Bedford could be yours
By Clare Turner
Published 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST
Back in Sharnbrook again after we featured the courthouse conversion earlier this month – this time, we’re taking a peek at The Old Coach House.
It’s on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford, with offers in excess of £750,000.
So what’s it got?
Think exposed timbers and inglenook style fireplace combined with modern living. There’s five bedrooms, a 20ft living room with tall ceilings, two sets of French doors on to the terrace, a 17ft family room, 19ft dining room and a bespoke refitted white kitchen.
