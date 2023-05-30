News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)
This gorgeous former coach house on outskirts of Bedford could be yours

Wild horses couldn’t keep us from sharing this beauty with you
By Clare Turner
Published 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST

Back in Sharnbrook again after we featured the courthouse conversion earlier this month – this time, we’re taking a peek at The Old Coach House.

It’s on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford, with offers in excess of £750,000.

You can view the listing here

So what’s it got?

Think exposed timbers and inglenook style fireplace combined with modern living. There’s five bedrooms, a 20ft living room with tall ceilings, two sets of French doors on to the terrace, a 17ft family room, 19ft dining room and a bespoke refitted white kitchen.

What do you think? Yay or neigh? (geddit?)

The bespoke refitted white kitchen includes integrated appliances and measures 14ft 6in by 7ft 8in

1. Kitchen

The bespoke refitted white kitchen includes integrated appliances and measures 14ft 6in by 7ft 8in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

This room measures 19ft by 10ft 5in

2. Dining room

This room measures 19ft by 10ft 5in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

This room - complete with French doors on to the terrace - measures 20ft 7in by 16ft 1in

3. Sitting room

This room - complete with French doors on to the terrace - measures 20ft 7in by 16ft 1in Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

This room measures 16ft 8in by 8ft 3in and could be used as a fifth bedroom. There is also a ground floor shower room which could be used as its en suite

4. Family room

This room measures 16ft 8in by 8ft 3in and could be used as a fifth bedroom. There is also a ground floor shower room which could be used as its en suite Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

