This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This gorgeous 1930s house is within walking distance of Bedford Girls' School and the Embankment

It’s got plenty of original features – and a home office/gym in the garden

By Clare Turner
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:20 pm

You’d be forgiven for thinking this house is a modern build.

The 1930s detached four-bed house has been extended and refurbished, blending modern styling with period features such as a mosaic-tiled entrance hall, traditional fireplaces and deep moulded ceiling covings

The house – in Cardington Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford with a guide price of £750,000.

You can view it here on Rightmove

There’s an impressive kitchen/dining/family room, two of the bedrooms have en suites – and there’s even a home office/gym in the garden.

1. Sitting room

The sitting room has a bay window to the front, deep moulded covings, part panelled walls and a traditional marble and cast iron fireplace with an inset Living Flame gas fire

2. Dining room/family room

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room has direct access to the rear garden via glazed double doors

3. Dining room

The entire room measures 29ft 5in by 19ft 11in

4. Kitchen

The kitchen area has been refitted in a range of Shaker-style units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink and drainer. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, an induction hob with extractor over, a microwave, dishwasher, wine chiller and two larder fridge/freezers

