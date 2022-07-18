This gorgeous 1930s house is within walking distance of Bedford Girls' School and the Embankment

You’d be forgiven for thinking this house is a modern build.

The 1930s detached four-bed house has been extended and refurbished, blending modern styling with period features such as a mosaic-tiled entrance hall, traditional fireplaces and deep moulded ceiling covings

The house – in Cardington Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford with a guide price of £750,000.

There’s an impressive kitchen/dining/family room, two of the bedrooms have en suites – and there’s even a home office/gym in the garden.

1. Sitting room The sitting room has a bay window to the front, deep moulded covings, part panelled walls and a traditional marble and cast iron fireplace with an inset Living Flame gas fire Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Dining room/family room The open plan kitchen/dining/family room has direct access to the rear garden via glazed double doors Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Dining room The entire room measures 29ft 5in by 19ft 11in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen area has been refitted in a range of Shaker-style units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a sink and drainer. Integrated appliances include an electric oven, an induction hob with extractor over, a microwave, dishwasher, wine chiller and two larder fridge/freezers Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales